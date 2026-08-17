 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Social Media
  3. News

Forget doomscrolling, Gen Z is now scrolling for birds on TikTok

TikTok is turning birdwatching into a Gen Z hobby

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Birdwatching
Birdwatching Unsplash

Birdwatching is finding an unlikely new audience on TikTok, where Gen Z users are turning bird identification, wildlife photography, and even traditional bird ringing into social media content. Well, that is what The Guardian’s report about TikTok says.

The Guardian states that TikTok has found that posts using #birdwatching and #birdtok have risen by a third over the past three months, while #birding posts have increased 40% in the UK. Globally, posts carrying one of the three hashtags have now reached 1 million. One video featuring a seagull being fed raw salmon has attracted more than 52 million views.

Recommended Videos

The trend is giving a traditionally older hobby a strikingly younger image, with social media helping people discover birds without needing to join an established birding community first.

Birding gets a TikTok makeover

The rise is being driven partly by apps such as Merlin, which works much like Shazam for birdsong and can help users identify species they encounter outdoors. Social media then provides the other half of the equation, turning those discoveries into videos that can be shared with thousands or millions of people.

Birdwatching
Birdwatching Unsplash

The report by The Guardian quotes Jack Baddams, a 33-year-old bird enthusiast from Derbyshire, who has more than 300,000 followers and has been surprised by the response to his bird-tagging videos. One video explaining the craft of bird ringing has received 7.5 million views. Baddams says the popularity is not necessarily driven by rare species. Common birds such as blackbirds, blue tits and meadow pipits can attract huge audiences because viewers already recognize them and feel a connection with them.

The report also brings in professional ornithologist Tim Jones, 35, who has also benefited from the trend. His TikTok account has 48,000 followers, while his Instagram account has more than 210,000. Other young birding creators are building similarly large audiences across Instagram and TikTok. The shift is even changing the language around the hobby. “Birding” is increasingly preferred over “birdwatching” among younger enthusiasts, while the traditional image of birders as people who will abandon everything to chase a rare sighting does not represent most participants.

A hobby once associated with older generations is getting younger

The numbers suggest the change extends beyond social-media views. The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds has recorded nearly 9 million views on its bird-related posts over the past year, with roughly a third coming from people under 24.

Birdwatching
Birdwatching Unsplash

The British Trust for Ornithology has also reported growing demand for events aimed at younger birders, including camps, walks and talks for people aged 11 to 25. The organization says attracting younger people to events was once difficult, but demand has now surged. The timing matters. With online spaces increasingly filled with polarizing arguments, aggressive content and AI-generated material, birding offers something considerably less complicated: an excuse to go outside and pay attention to something real.

Social media may ultimately be what gets people away from their screens. For a hobby built around looking up, the irony is rather wonderful.

Moinak Pal
Moinak Pal
News Writer
Moinak Pal is has been working in the technology sector covering both consumer centric tech and automotive technology for the…
Topics
A random TikTok video helped scientists discover a rare underground fish in India
Nobody expected a borewell video to end in a scientific discovery, but here we are.
Gangaichthys indonepalicus

A TikTok video usually leads to a new recipe or a dance trend. This one led researchers straight to a brand-new species of fish.

Scientists have discovered a new genus and species of underground earthworm eel living beneath the Indo-Gangetic Plain in Bihar, northern India. Named Gangaichthys indonepalicus, it's the first subterranean eel ever recorded from the Gangetic Basin, and it all started with a random borewell (drilled well) video.

Read more
X’s creator payouts are changing, and original content is the new currency
The platform is replacing Revenue Sharing with a program designed to reward creators who actually make something.
X Twitter on iPhone

X is changing the rules for creators yet again. This time, the platform wants to put less emphasis on simply generating engagement and more on actually making something original. X is replacing its controversial Creator Revenue Sharing program with a new initiative called Original Content Rewards, which will officially launch on September 8, 2026. The existing Revenue Sharing program will continue paying participating creators through September 7, after which the new system takes over.

X wants to reward creators, not engagement farmers

Read more
Snapchat’s Spotlight algorithm now favors human-made videos over AI-generated ones
Snapchat is taking a firm stance against AI slop.
Snapchat-App-Store-open-on-iPhone

If you've been uploading fully AI-generated videos on Snapchat in hopes of earning rewards, it might be time to rethink your strategy. Snapchat has announced changes to Spotlight that prioritize authentic, original creativity over content created entirely by artificial intelligence. The company says its recommendation system will now favor videos made by real creators, while fully AI-generated submissions will no longer qualify for monetization.

So what's changing on Spotlight?

Read more