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Social Media is now the hot avenue to stop shoplifters by naming and shaming them

Steal from this shop and you might end up famous for all the wrong reasons.

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Forget calling the police first. Some shop owners have found a faster, scarier way to deal with shoplifters: posting their crimes straight to social media. Erdogan Yigitoglu has run a Bournemouth convenience store for 19 years, and his security cameras have become his main line of defence.

As reported by the BBC, his footage has captured everything from a £120 barbecue disappearing in the blink of an eye to a masked child dashing off with an armful of fruit. He says shoplifting drains thousands of pounds from his business every year, and naming offenders online has become his go-to response.

Does public shaming actually work?

By his estimate, 40 to 50% of the people caught on camera eventually come back to settle up, while many others simply stay away from his shop for good.

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He says he only uploads footage when the theft is undeniable, and he’ll take a video down if the person seems truly sorry and has a decent explanation. His warning to would-be thieves is blunt: “We’re always watching, recording and we’re always sharing.”

Can a viral post catch a criminal faster than the police?

Gareth Kimbrey, who owns Setley Ridge Farm Shop in Hampshire, turned to the same tactic after his store lost around £400 worth of steak in April. Security footage caught the pair stacking their arms with stolen steak before jumping into a waiting car outside, and once Kimbrey posted it, residents helped identify them. Two women are now due in court over the theft.

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Kimbrey stands by the decision, telling the BBC, “If it gets people caught, then it’s a really good thing to do.” The approach fills a real gap. Only one in five shoplifting cases led to a charge or summons last year, and the British Retail Consortium says the crime is still widely under-reported.

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Dorset Police says it has since made reporting easier, and the government has called shoplifting a crime that has gone unchecked for too long, with measures like banning orders and treatment programmes for repeat offenders reportedly under consideration.

Rachit Agarwal
Rachit Agarwal
Rachit is a seasoned tech journalist with over ten years of experience covering the consumer technology landscape.
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