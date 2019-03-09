Digital Trends
Social Media

Foursquare introduces Hypertrending feature: Creepy or cool?

Aaron Mamiit
By

Foursquare unveiled its Hypertrending feature at SXSW 2019, where the location app was first launched 10 years ago.

Hypertrending is a top-down view of the location of all Foursquare users. The Map view provides a real-time look of where users are, with each dot representing a different place and the size of those dots corresponding to the number of users in each place. Each color represents a different type of place, such as a restaurant or a hotel.

The feature also comes with the Top 100 view, which charts places and events in terms of the number of Foursquare users present, with up and down arrows representing whether the location has become more or less busy over the previous 30 minutes.

Hypertrending is currently only available in Austin, Texas where SXSW is being held. The demonstration of the technology is embedded in the Foursquare City Guide app and the Swarm check-in app.

The feature is powered by Foursquare’s Pilgrim platform, which any mobile app developer can use to figure out where users are located. The technology is capable of figuring out the exact spot where users are located, down to the specific store or establishment.

Location tracking, however, has been a very sensitive issue among users who want to maintain privacy. Hypertrending tries to keep itself as an acceptable feature by aggregating and anonymizing the information, similar to Pilgrim, as the dots do not provide a specific number of users nor their individual identities. There are no trails that show where users have have been, as their locations are only added to the dots upon arriving at the establishment or event.

Still, in the blog post that introduces Hypertrending, Foursquare co-founder Dennis Crowley admitted that the technology “walks a fine line between being ‘creepy’ and ‘cool’.” This is why the feature is currently only limited as a demo in Austin, and only for the duration of SXSW, with no plans to launch it yet to a larger audience.

“We want to build a version of the future that we’re proud of, and we want your input as we get to work building it,” Crowley wrote, as Foursquare asks for thoughts and feedback on Hypertrending amid “the need for transparency, thoughtful leadership, and ethical behavior from technology companies.”

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Hubble captures two colliding galaxies merging to form a super-galaxy
everything you need to know about facebooks new data policy facebook headquarters
Social Media

Facebook’s privacy-focused clear history tool is set to land in 2019

If you're keen to have more control over your Facebook data, you'll want to make use of the "clear history" tool that the company promised last year. This week, a Facebook executive offered a clue as to when it might actually land.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
tiktok ftc fine tt sg article cover 9aa929d570bb06a34eee84886be09b67
Social Media

Lip-syncing app TikTok faces record FTC fine for illegally collecting kids’ data

TikTok's karaoke-like music videos are popular among youth, but the platform has been illegally collecting data from children. The app is now facing a $5.7 million fine from the FTC -- the largest one in the category yet.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Computing

In a bid for extra protection, YouTube disables comments on videos with children

Following a major round of controversy over predatory comments, YouTube will be disabling the comments section on all videos that feature children. The move aims to protect children using the video-sharing platform.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
twitter
Social Media

Experimental feature will let you filter out toxic Twitter conversations

Twitter is planning a feature that lets users on the platform hide replies to their tweets. The feature had initially been hidden away in the code for the Twitter app on Android and was recently made a bit more official.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
pinterest personalized shopping pinterestnewshoppingtools
Social Media

Pinterest personalizes online window shopping with new tools

Fan of Pinterest shopping? Browsing for new stuff just got simpler. Pinterest is rolling out a new section of personalized recommendations based on previous Pinterest activity and an option to shop from only a single brand.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
instagram offline f8 2017
Social Media

With Giphy, it's finally possible to post GIFs to Instagram. Here's how

Unfortunately, uploading a GIF to Instagram is not as straightforward as we'd like it to be, but there are a few workarounds. Here, we show you how you can easily post GIFs to your Instagram feed or Stories using the Instagram app and…
Posted By Brie Barbee, Anthony Thurston
voice assistants arent ready facebook targeted ads iphone x
Social Media

Did you give Facebook your phone number? You can’t delete it or make it private

Facebook users may want to think twice before adding a phone number to two-factor authentication. Users are complaining that there's no way to delete the phone number from the account or prevent friends from looking you up by phone number.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
line clova desk news
Mobile

Line’s Clova Desk smart screen mimics your smartphone, in your smart home

After a short delay, messaging app Line appears to be ready to release its Google Home Hub challenger: The Clova Desk. The smart screen may control your smart home, but it brings Line from your smartphone with it.
Posted By Andy Boxall
jetblue fly fi
Social Media

Instagram: Wacky JetBlue contest offers free flights if you delete all your pics

A bizarre contest launched by JetBlue requires Instagrammers to delete all of their photos for a chance to win a year's worth of free flights. But there's still a way to get your name in the hat without wrecking your account.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
the british royal family is taking on twitter trolls day twelve championships wimbledon 2018
Social Media

The British royal family is taking on the Twitter trolls

After an apparent uptick in abuse on its social media accounts, the British royal family has told commenters to refrain from posting offensive content or face possible police action.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Mark Zuckerberg Keynote Address in front of F8 logo
Computing

Facebook aims to repair reputation with focus on encrypted messaging

Facebook's latest play on privacy appears to be in the right direction. The company vision starts with encrypted messaging and users are given the option to have shared content expire after a set time, similar to rival Snapchat.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
skype real time captions and subtitles aims to support better collaboration translation
Social Media

Skype for web gets a bunch of new features that include call recording

Skype has given the web version of its video chat service a welcome makeover, adding high-definition calls, a recording feature, and a revamped notification panel, among other extras.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
fashion photographer dixie dixon
Photography

13 inspiring female photographers to follow on Instagram

On International Women's Day, here are some known and lesser-known women photographers to fill your Instagram feed with inspiration, from travel and street photography to fine art and commercial work.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
flickr creative commons in memoriam 7564234982 1e38826055 o
Photography

Flickr axes Creative Commons limit to give free users more wiggle room

Flickr's free option only allows 1,000 images, but now Creative Commons and other free-to-license images are excluded from that cap. Flickr also added an option to keep images online after a photographer's death.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis