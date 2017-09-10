A popular feature in social media apps is “the Story.” Snapchat started the trend with its Snapchat Stories. The next social media company that followed Snapchat was Instagram. Instagram Stories are very similar to Snapchat Stories — all of your followers can see your story and it stays up for 24 hours — but there are a few differences. On Instagram Stories you can do live videos and create Boomerangs. Boomerangs allow you to make GIF-like photos — basically short clips played backwards and then forwards over and over. Lastly, Facebook also has Facebook Stories. This makes sense, since Facebook owns Instagram, but Facebook Stories do not have the Boomerang feature like Instagram.

With the prevalence of stories, you may wonder if there is a way to save the pictures or videos from your friends’ stories. In this video, David Cogen, founder of TheUnlockr, will show you how to save someone’s Instagram Story to your phone. It is possible to do this with both IOS and Android. You will have to download an app, depending on whether you have IOS or Android, to save someone else’s Story.

For IOS, go to the app store and download the app IG Live. IG Live helps you easily find your favorite Instagram accounts to see their Stories. Once in the app, you can search the username you want to check out. You will see each active post on their Story, and if it is a video or a photo, or if there is a caption. Select the video or photo you want to save and then tap the save button to add it to your phone. The photo or video will show up in your camera roll with your other photos.

For Android, you will want to download the app Story Saver. Once you open the app, you will have to log into your Instagram account. The main page shows you all the Stories that your followers have posted, but you can also search for other users in the search bar. Select the photo or video you want and then tap Save. The photo will show up in the StorySaver folder when you are looking at your photos.

David Cogen, a regular contributor here at Digital Trends, runs TheUnlockr.com, a popular tech blog that focuses on tech news, tips and tricks, and the latest tech. You can also find him over at Twitter discussing the latest tech trends.