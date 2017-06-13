Instagram now lets you hide your embarrassing pics in a special place

Why it matters to you The new feature gives you even more control over your Instagram content.

If you’ve ever shared an image on Instagram that you later felt is a little on the embarrassing side or doesn’t seem to fit with your existing collection, there’s now a way to get rid of it without wiping it from your account. In that way, you might come back to it later and think it’s not so bad after all and decide to repost it on your profile page, or you can simply hold it in a private collection, for your eyes only.

Instagram started testing its new Archive feature with select users last month, and launched it on Tuesday as part of its latest update — v10.21 — for iOS and Android users.

“Your profile is a representation of who you are and evolves with you over time,” Instagram said in a post introducing the new feature. “With Archive, you now have more flexibility to shape your profile while still preserving moments that matter.”

So how do you use it? Well, to archive a photo or video that you’ve already posted, first tap “…” at the top of the screen and then select “Archive” from the list of options that appear. To view your archived content, tap the new circular arrow symbol on the top right of your profile page. Should you ever decide to return a post to your public collection, simply tap the “…” again, and select “show on profile” from the list. It’ll immediately return to its original spot on your public profile page, there for all to see.

Oh, and archiving a photo or video retains all the likes and comments, so there’ll still be there if you decide to repost.

It seems Instagram is hoping the new feature will encourage its users to think twice about deleting content, though that may prove tough with those — particularly teens — already in the habit of keeping only their favorite 25 images on their profile, deleting content as and when required.

If users transfer their images to their Archive rather than delete them, they’ll probably dive into that Archive from time to time, increasing the amount of time they spend interacting with Instagram and potentially increasing their exposure to the service’s ads as they move around inside the app.