Instagram is down once again for users around the world

It’s not just you: Instagram went down on Monday afternoon, and some users were being redirected to a Facebook-branded error page while trying to access it.

Users started to experience problems loading Instagram’s app and website just after 2 p.m. PT on Monday, according to Down Detector. At least 8,000 people reported issues accessing Instagram on the site. It seemed like the issue was affecting users worldwide, particularly in the United States and Europe.

We’ve reached out to Instagram to see what’s going on and when the social network will be back online and will update this story with the latest on the outage.

Instagram went down multiple times over the summer, including an hours-long outage in July that caused the app to either crash or not load.

