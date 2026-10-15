Instagram has a new trick for recreating viral Reels without having to memorizing them

Have you ever tried to recreate a trending Reel from memory and ended up rewatching it like fifteen times just to get the moves right? Instagram just launched a new tool to make that process less frustrating.

The app now has a new in-camera tool that keeps the reference Reel floating on the screen while you record your own version, so you don’t have to memorize the steps. This feature is especially useful for creators recreating dance routines, lip syncing to songs, or trying to match a popular Reel’s timing.

How does Instagram’s new Reel reference tool work?

To get started, find a Reel you’re obsessed with, but make sure it’s under 90 seconds. Instagram hasn’t explained why there’s a 90-second limit, but I’m hoping they bump that up for longer videos down the line.

For the next step, tap the three-dot menu on the Reel, and select “Use as reference.” That pulls up your camera screen with the original Reel playing in a little window right next to you. You can replay the video as many times as needed before recording.

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That window can also be moved anywhere on the screen, so it does not get in the way. You can also pause the reference clip as many times as you need while practicing specific movements or transitions.

Once you are ready to record, there will be a customizable countdown option on your screen to help synchronize your movements with the original video. It’s a handy feature that makes it easier to match the timing from the very first frame.

When can you use Instagram’s new feature?

Instagram says the feature is available starting today, but there is one limitation. The reference reel tool is currently available only on iOS. Instagram says Android support is on the way, so creators on that side will have to wait a little longer before they get to use it.

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