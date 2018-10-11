Digital Trends
Social Media

Instagram is testing a new way for you to look through your feed

Trevor Mogg
By

Instagram has been gradually furnished with tons of new features over the years — from face filters to video chat to the recent nametag tool to name just a few. But the team of developers who tirelessly tweak the app in an effort to enhance the user experience has gone back to basics by testing a new way to scroll through the feed.

As per TechCrunch, the media-sharing app could soon let you work your way through posts by simply tapping on each one. Currently, you advance through your feed by swiping up, but swiping to scroll can sometimes be a somewhat messy affair, with a little bit of effort required to line up each post on the screen. On top of that, single-handed smartphone users may even experience a spot of thumb ache from the continuous swiping, and the last thing Instagram wants is to be accused of causing some of its most devoted ‘grammers repetitive strain injury.

With that in mind, Instagram is currently allowing a select number of users to tap their way through posts, with each image or video automatically showing on the display as a perfect fit. The limited testing is only working for the Explore tab at the moment. If you’re part of the test group, you’ll see the message: “Introducing a new way to move through posts … tap through posts, just like you tap through Stories.”

Stories is the Snapchat-like feature that lets Instagram users build a presentation of photos and video captured during the previous 24 hours. As the message says, viewers can advance their way through a Stories’ content with a single tap anywhere on the right side of the screen.

Instagram hasn’t made any official announcement about the potential new feature for moving through feeds, confirming only that it’s “always testing ways to improve the experience” for users.

If testing reveals that the feature helps to keep ‘grammers on the platform for longer periods of time in a single session, and encourages  them to look at more content in a shorter space of time, then Facebook-owned Instagram could well roll out the tap-to-advance feature to everyone on the platform before too long.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Spotify vs. Pandora: Which music streaming service is better for you?
pinterest more ideas tab plei1hva copy
Social Media

Pinterest’s ‘More Ideas’ tab suggests new notions based on your old ones

Searching for something, but don't have an exact keyword? Pinterest will now make suggestions based on what's already on your Board. The new tab allows users to explore more related ideas to add to the board.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
how to use instagram guide 2
Social Media

Instagram hacked? Here’s how to get your account back

Instagrammers are reporting a new hack that changes the email address associated with your account -- so how do you get back into a hacked Instagram account? Here's what to do if your Instagram is hacked.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
twitter suspends extremist accounts app
Social Media

Twitter’s new Data Saver feature does what it says on the tin

If you want more control over how Twitter sucks up data, then a new feature rolled out for the app on October 3 has your back. Called Data Saver, it prevents videos from auto-playing and loads lower-resolution images.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
top tech stories facebook
Social Media

Facebook tries to put Nearby Friends location-sharing feature back on the map

Facebook's location-sharing tool Nearby Friends could be going back to a map view. Facebook recently confirmed a test that revamps the tool designed to help users connect offline with nearby friends.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
how to get followers on instagram 4
Social Media

Snap a photo to follow a new friend on Instagram with its Nametags tool

Skip the typing and search bar -- Instagram now allows you to add friends using the in-app camera. Nametags are scannable graphics that will lead straight to your Instagram profile.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Facebook News Feed
Computing

Facebook’s latest data breach could earn Europeans thousands in compensation

Facebook users in Europe distressed about Facebook's revelation that its latest breach left as many as 50 million users exposed could get some compensation. Facebook also faces a class-action suit and a broader GDPR investigation.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
facebook messenger 2017 android
News

Voice commands could be coming to Facebook Messenger

Thanks to digital assistants, voice controls are becoming commonplace. One day, we may even be using them in Facebook Messenger. The company has confirmed that it is currently conducting internal tests for Messenger voice commands.
Posted By Eric Brackett
best lgbt dating apps adult alone cellphone 1056986
Mobile

Find love with the best LGBT dating apps for iOS and Android

If you're looking to meet someone new, look no further than your phone. Whether it's just a date, or you're looking for something a little more serious, here are the best LGBT dating apps available for Android and iOS.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
facebook portal dark desk
Smart Home

Creepy or convenient? Facebook’s new Portal smart display follows you around the room

Facebook's Portal devices are video smart speakers with Amazon Alexa voice assistants built in that allow you to make calls between FB friends. The 15-inch Portal+ model features a pivoting camera that follows you around the room as you…
Posted By Denny Arar
best dating apps pexels photo 262008
Mobile

2018's 10 best dating apps to help you find the perfect companion

Everyone knows online dating can be stressful, time-consuming, and downright awful. Check out our top picks for the best dating apps, so you can streamline the process and find the right date, whatever you're looking for.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
Google fix cheeseburger emoji
Computing

Google to shut down Google+ after exposure of 500,000 users’ data

After Facebook revealed that 50 million users may have been exposed as a result of a security vulnerability, Google announced it discovered a bug that left 500,000 Google+ users exposed. It will also shut down Google+.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
top tech stories facebook
Social Media

Sick of Facebook privacy scandals? Here's how to protect your personal data

With a number of security scandals in 2018, it has us questioning if we should get rid of Facebook. Here's how to protect your personal data without deleting your account, as well as how to just nuke the thing altogether.
Posted By Kailla Coomes, Kevin Parrish
how to use Instagram Stories
Social Media

Instagram says its A.I. can track down bullying in photos

Instagram is turning to artificial intelligence to help it root out bullying on its platform. Following similar efforts to target bullying in comments, the company now has systems capable of detecting bullying in photos, too.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
snapchat story
Social Media

Snapchat is using VR to let you step inside its new original shows

Tuning in to your favorite shows not enough? Snap Originals will allow viewers to set into a virtual set. The new exclusive shows debut today with three different shows. Snap Originals are vertical, short, and exclusive to the platform.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis