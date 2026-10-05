Instagram may soon let you lurk on profiles without leaving a trace

Have you ever scrolled through someone’s profile and accidentally liked a photo from four years ago? Instagram may be working on a way to stop that.

Leaker and reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi posted on X on Oct. 3 about a read-only mode the app appears to be developing. The feature would essentially turn profile browsing into spectator mode, removing several ways to interact with an account.

#Instagram is working on a new perk for Instagram Plus: Read-Only Mode 👀



ℹ️ Browse a profile in read-only mode, preventing you from liking, commenting, messaging, following, or viewing stories. pic.twitter.com/eQIDjAnn1c — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) October 3, 2026

What would Instagram’s read-only mode let you do?

According to Paluzzi, you could browse a profile in read-only mode without being able to like posts, comment, send messages, follow the account, or view its active Stories.

Think of it as a restricted mode where every interaction button is locked while you scroll. That means you could scroll through someone’s old posts without worrying about accidentally exposing your late-night curiosity. It could also prevent other engagement signals from appearing while you browse.

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The images Paluzzi shared suggest it’s a concept for Instagram Plus, so it would be a perk for paying members if it launched. Nothing about pricing or timing has surfaced yet.

Could Instagram’s stealth mode create a bigger problem?

There is an obvious reason why this feature sounds convenient. Nobody wants to accidentally double-tap a photo from 2019 while deep in someone’s profile, but there is also a safety concern here. If a mode like this makes your browsing less visible, it could be misused for stalking or other harmful behavior.

An Instagram spokesperson told Engadget that read-only mode is an internal exploration only and isn’t being tested externally at all. Tech platforms try out ideas behind closed doors all the time, and plenty never reach users. So there is no guarantee it will ever reach users.

For now, Instagram appears to be only testing the idea, and whether it becomes a premium pass for professional lurkers remains to be seen.

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