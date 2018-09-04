Digital Trends
Social Media

Instagram said to be prepping a standalone shopping app

Trevor Mogg
By
instagram said to be prepping standalone shopping app
Patrick Foto/Getty Images

A report out Tuesday suggests Instagram is planning to launch a standalone shopping app allowing users to browse and purchase products in just a few taps.

Sources claiming to have knowledge of the matter told The Verge that the app will be called “IG Shopping” and enable merchants and brands to promote and sell their wares.

According to the report, the app is still being prepped and while there may be a timeline for its possible launch or testing, the sources did not share that information.

It’s not clear if Instagram’s current ecommerce features would remain within the original app, or be moved to the dedicated shopping app.

While satisfying the shopping urges of online consumers, launching a shopping-only Instagram app could also help to persuade more businesses that a presence on Instagram — or an Instagram shopping app — is vital. Around 25 million businesses already use Facebook-owned Instagram to promote and sell their products, so the company would be able to quickly populate its dedicated shopping app with storefronts, allowing it to hit the ground running. Then it just needs people to download the app …

Paid-for business tools could also become a money-spinner for Instagram, the sources suggest, as new promotion and management tools could be introduced for the shopping-focused app.

Shopping on Instagram

Instagram introduced an in-app shopping experience in 2016 before rolling it out more widely last year. The system offers purchasing opportunities via tagged items in posted images, and more recently Instagram has been working to make the shopping experience as seamless as possible.

Given Facebook’s propensity to launch spin-off apps, the arrival of a shopping-focused Instagram app wouldn’t come as a huge surprise. The last such standalone offering from Instagram came in with the launch of IGTV in June 2018; others include Hyperlapse and video-clip-generator Boomerang.

But seeing that Instagram has built its success on photo sharing with ecommerce only added later, it could find it a challenge to convince ‘grammers to download an app geared toward shopping. Having said that, around 80 percent of Instagram users — that’s around 800,000 people — are known to follow at least one business, a statistic that could be enough to persuade the company that its shopping app has a chance of success.

It could be a while before a shopping app from Instagram sees the light of day, but we’ll be sure to update if it happens.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Another day, another ho-hum announcement from Apple
how to backup an iPhone without iTunes
Social Media

Facebook, Twitter boot accounts tied to Iran, Russia for coordinated deception

Around a million users followed Facebook and Instagram accounts linked to coordinated groups that misrepresented themselves and had ties to Iran and Russia. The social networks said that the groups were removed for coordinated deception.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
everything you need to know about facebooks new data policy facebook headquarters
Social Media

Facebook has suspended hundreds of Cambridge Analytica-like apps

Experts predicted that the app behind the Cambridge Analytica scandal, thisisyourdigitallife, wasn't the only one using third-party app permissions to underhandedly track user data. Now, the social network has suspended 400 apps.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
everything you need to know about facebooks new data policy facebook headquarters
Social Media

Spurred by a federal discrimination lawsuit, Facebook is cleaning up ads

HUD has filed an official complaint claiming Facebook's ad targeting options violate housing discrimination laws. Days later, Facebook said it would be removing 5,000 ad-targeting options.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
mit adobe microsoft background removal ai mitbackgroundremovalai
Photography

MIT, Adobe’s new A.I. could bring one-click background removal, social filters

Separating objects from the background is a slow process used in a number of different photo edits. But MIT, Adobe, and Microsoft recently published research that could eventually turn the process into a one-click, easy edit.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
fake news algorithm fakenews
Emerging Tech

Algorithm outperforms humans at spotting fake news

Researchers have created an A.I. system that can tell the difference between real and fake news — often with better success rates than its human counterparts. Such a system may help filter out articles meant to misinform.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
amazon paying people to tweet about warehouse working conditions fulfillment center shakopee minnesota
Smart Home

Amazon is paying employees to tweet nice things about its warehouses

Amazon employees have taken to Twitter to say nice things about working in the company's fulfillment centers following a series of reports highlighting poor working conditions that some warehouse workers have been exposed to.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
instagrams tests feature designed especially for college students
Social Media

College students — Instagram is testing a new feature that’s just for you

Instagram is testing a feature that would helps students to connect with others studying at their college. Reminiscent of how parent company Facebook got started, the feature could draw in new 'grammers and build loyalty.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
how to play youtube in the background mobile
News

YouTube expands unskippable ads to more creators

More ads, or at least more ads you can't avoid, are coming to YouTube. The company has announced that it is now offering unskippable ads to all content creators who are eligible for video monetization.
Posted By Eric Brackett
Crisis Response Hub
Social Media

Facebook responds to Myanmar genocide report, bans accounts that reached millions

The UN has released a report accusing the military in Myanmar of crimes against humanity -- and Facebook banned 20 people and organizations shortly after. The social network is widely used in the country as a source of news.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Google Headquarters
Computing

Google responds to Trump’s tweet-rage: We didn’t rig search against you!

US President Donald J. Trump is accusing Google of political bias. Trump claims that Google is using its position to suppress the voice of conservatives in its search results. Google issued a statement rejecting Trump's claims.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
instagram profile
Social Media

How to make money on Instagram (even if you don’t have a bajillion followers)

You see the posts all over you're feed: #sponsored. But how do they actually make money, and do you have to have thousands of followers before you get started? Here are five different ways to cash in on Instagram.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
instagram drug hashtags cell phone tablet device 163148
Social Media

Instagram now lets everyone apply for a verification badge

If you're a prolific Instagrammer with lots of followers, you have a better chance than ever of getting yourself a verification badge as the photo-sharing service now lets you apply for it from within the app itself.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
how to use Instagram Stories
Social Media

How to link your Instagram, Facebook accounts for unrivaled social synchronization

Instagram and Facebook go hand in hand. Here's how you can make the most of the superior integration offered by the two social media behemoths, which should help your pics gain more exposure in the long run.
Posted By Brie Barbee
facebook disputed news tag how to header
Social Media

How to Use Facebook: The unofficial user manual

With more than 2 billion monthly active users, Facebook has become the go-to social network. If you're new to the site, our comprehensive guide will lay out both the network's fundamentals and its more intricate functionality.
Posted By Brandon Widder, Brie Barbee