Digital Trends
Social Media

Instagram says A.I. is now helping it track down bullying in photos

Trevor Mogg
By

New head of Instagram Adam Mosseri has kicked off his tenure at the top of the company by doubling down on efforts to eradicate bullying on the site.

Instagram already has a number of systems in place that automatically spot hurtful behavior like nasty comments, and now it’s turning to artificial intelligence to help it deal with images and captions that are used to bully people on the site.

Should Instagram’s systems spot any suspect content, it’ll be automatically passed to its Community Operations team for a final decision on whether any action should be taken against a suspected perpetrator.

“This change will help us identify and remove significantly more bullying,” Mosseri wrote in a post on Tuesday, describing it as a “crucial next step since many people who experience or observe bullying don’t report it.”

He said the new system will help it protect Instagram’s youngest community members as it’s this age group that experiences the highest rates of bullying online.

The new technology has begun to roll out and will reach all ‘grammers in the coming weeks.

Mosseri said Instagram has also expanded its bullying comment filter from Feed, Explore, and Profile to comments on live videos to ensure the feature remains a “safe and fun place” to connect with friends and share interests.

instagram says ai is now helping it detect bullying in photos effect
Instagram

Instagram is well aware that it’s escaped much of the negative publicity that’s hit its parent company, Facebook, in the past 18 months, and so, determined to maintain an upbeat vibe, it’s introducing a “kindness camera effect to spread positivity.” Launched with help from New York Times best-selling teen author, dancer, and actor Maddie Ziegler, who herself has experienced bullying online, the filter (above) adds a screenful of hearts to selfies, and overlays photos with “kind comments in many languages.”

If you follow Maddie, you’ll have access to the new camera effect automatically — simply swipe to open the camera, tap the face icon at the bottom, and select the new camera effect. If you don’t follow her but you see someone else with the effect, tap “try it” to add it to your camera.

The launch of the new features coincides with October’s National Bullying Prevention Month in the U.S., which aims to raise awareness of bullying prevention.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL: Everything you need to know
Up Next

A projection onto Sydney Opera House causes huge rumpus in Australia
awesome tech you cant buy yet irl glasses feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Screen-blocking specs, cybershoes, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
iOS 12
Mobile

iOS 12.0.1 fixes iPhone XS charging issue, Wi-Fi bugs, and more

After months of betas, the final version of iOS 12 is here to download. The latest OS comes along with tons of new capabilities, from grouped notifications to Siri Shortcuts. Here are all the features you'll find in iOS 12.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
Movies & TV

The best shows on Netflix in October, from 'Mindhunter’ to ‘The Good Place’

Looking for a new show to binge? Lucky for you, we've curated a list of the best shows on Netflix, whether you're a fan of outlandish anime, dramatic period pieces, or shows that leave you questioning what lies beyond.
Posted By Will Nicol
how to get followers on instagram 4
Social Media

Snap a photo to follow a new friend on Instagram with its Nametags tool

Skip the typing and search bar -- Instagram now allows you to add friends using the in-app camera. Nametags are scannable graphics that will lead straight to your Instagram profile.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
facebook premiere polls badges launch premieres copy
Social Media

Facebook Premieres is a mash-up of popular Live and prerecorded videos

Love the Live chats but cringe at the quality? Facebook Premieres will mix the features of Live with prerecorded videos. Premieres are scheduled to go live at a specific time, allowing users to watch and chat together.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
ios youtube update
Social Media

From pranksters to pop stars, these are the 10 biggest YouTube channels

For better or worse, YouTube celebrities have had a profound impact on popular culture. From comedy to Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber to Bollywood music, these are the most subscribed channels on the video-sharing platform.
Posted By Kailla Coomes, Brie Barbee
facebook marketplace new ai tools facebookmarketplaceaichair
Social Media

Facebook Marketplace gets smarter with new A.I.-powered tools

Facebook's Craigslist competitor is now two years old, and getting even smarter, thanks to artificial intelligence. Facebook marketplace will now suggest prices based on what similar items sold for.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
pinterest more ideas tab plei1hva copy
Social Media

Pinterest’s ‘More Ideas’ tab suggests new notions based on your old ones

Searching for something, but don't have an exact keyword? Pinterest will now make suggestions based on what's already on your Board. The new tab allows users to explore more related ideas to add to the board.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
how to use instagram guide 2
Social Media

Instagram hacked? Here’s how to get your account back

Instagrammers are reporting a new hack that changes the email address associated with your account -- so how do you get back into a hacked Instagram account? Here's what to do if your Instagram is hacked.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
twitter suspends extremist accounts app
Social Media

Twitter’s new Data Saver feature does what it says on the tin

If you want more control over how Twitter sucks up data, then a new feature rolled out for the app on October 3 has your back. Called Data Saver, it prevents videos from auto-playing and loads lower-resolution images.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
top tech stories facebook
Social Media

Facebook tries to put Nearby Friends location-sharing feature back on the map

Facebook's location-sharing tool Nearby Friends could be going back to a map view. Facebook recently confirmed a test that revamps the tool designed to help users connect offline with nearby friends.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Facebook News Feed
Computing

Facebook’s latest data breach could earn Europeans thousands in compensation

Facebook users in Europe distressed about Facebook's revelation that its latest breach left as many as 50 million users exposed could get some compensation. Facebook also faces a class-action suit and a broader GDPR investigation.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
facebook messenger 2017 android
News

Voice commands could be coming to Facebook Messenger

Thanks to digital assistants, voice controls are becoming commonplace. One day, we may even be using them in Facebook Messenger. The company has confirmed that it is currently conducting internal tests for Messenger voice commands.
Posted By Eric Brackett
best lgbt dating apps adult alone cellphone 1056986
Mobile

Find love with the best LGBT dating apps for iOS and Android

If you're looking to meet someone new, look no further than your phone. Whether it's just a date, or you're looking for something a little more serious, here are the best LGBT dating apps available for Android and iOS.
Posted By Steven Winkelman