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Instagram will limit reach for AI influencers who skip AI-generated label on their profile

Instagram tightens AI influencer disclosure rules with a clearer profile label

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Instagram just drew a hard line around AI influencers pretending to be real people. The platform is renaming its old AI creator label to AI-generated profile, and this time it comes with penalties too. Accounts featuring a fully AI-generated person will see their reach cut if they skip the label, meaning your feed is about to get a lot more honest about who is actually behind the account.

So what counts as an AI-generated profile?

This label is specifically for profiles where the person you see is entirely artificial, not for real creators who just use AI tools while making content. If you use AI to edit photos, tweak captions, or design graphics as a real human, you’re in the clear. The rule targets specifically those accounts built around a synthetic persona designed to look and feel human.

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Instagram says people have complained about following what looks like a real person, only to later learn it was AI generated the whole time. The update aims to fix this confusion, and it comes as fake AI influencers have increasingly popped up hawking products and even posing as doctors online.

How the penalty and appeal process works?

Unlabeled AI profiles that Instagram detects will start seeing limited visibility in places like Explore and recommendations, cutting off a major discovery channel for growing an audience. Creators can check their Account Status to see if they’ve been flagged.

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Instagram

If you already used the old AI creator label, you’ll get a chance to review it and confirm the new AI-generated profile tag still applies, or remove it if it doesn’t. Anyone who thinks they were penalized unfairly can appeal directly through Instagram, and a successful appeal restores full recommendation eligibility once again.

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There’s a bit of a contradiction buried in this move. Meta wants you to know when a profile isn’t human, yet its own algorithm leans hard on AI to keep you glued to your feed. The company even released a standalone app just to serve you AI slop. It’s hard to ignore the irony of Meta policing who gets to look human while quietly using AI to shape nearly everything else you see.

Manisha Priyadarshini
Manisha Priyadarshini
News Writer
Manisha Priyadarshini is a tech and entertainment writer with over nine years of editorial experience.
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