Instagram’s Edits app now has an AI assistant that analyzes your Reels and suggests what to post next

Instagram is giving creators a new AI assistant inside Edits that can analyze their performance and suggest what Reels to make next. The tool uses your own Instagram data to help you figure out what works for your audience.

The assistant is rolling out to Edits users in the U.S. It can look at your audience, content performance, and what’s trending across Instagram.

How can Instagram’s Edits assistant help you?

Edits itself is Meta’s creator-focused video editing app and competes with tools such as CapCut. The new assistant pushes it further toward helping creators understand what actually works on Instagram.

You can ask why one Reel performed better than another or what connected with your audience. The assistant considers views, likes, shares, follows, retention, comments, and audience interests. It can then turn those insights into ideas for future videos. You can ask for concepts, hooks, captions, scripts, and trending audio that fit your content style.

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The assistant can also examine how different trial Reels perform and help you refine content for your followers. That makes it more useful than simply showing you another analytics dashboard.

Can the AI assistant make Reels for you?

Not with the Edits assistant. Meta says creators wanted help understanding their performance, while keeping the creative decisions themselves. The assistant handles the analysis, while you remain responsible for the creative choices.

But Edits already has another tool for that job called First Draft. It can automatically turn your uploaded clips into a Reel, giving you a quicker way to go from raw footage to a finished video. For now, the Edits AI assistant is free to use, but there is a daily prompt limit. Meta says power users will eventually get more usage through a Meta One subscription.

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