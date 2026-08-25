Instagram’s new editing tool ‘First Draft’ turns your clips into a Reel in seconds

Staring at a pile of unedited clips is often the exact moment we give up on posting entirely. Instagram just tackled that problem head-on, by rolling out First Draft, a new one-tap tool that assembles your raw footage into a finished Reel in a few seconds. For now, First Draft is rolling out exclusively on iOS, with no word yet on when Android users might get access.

How does First Draft create Reels for you on Instagram?

The process starts just like making any other Reel. You select clips from your camera roll, but instead of manually trimming everything yourself, you tap the new First Draft button instead. You can also access it directly from Instagram’s camera while recording.

From there, Instagram’s model works through three visible steps, analyzing your clips, identifying the best highlights, and trimming everything down automatically. In one striking example, the tool condensed nearly five minutes of rollerblading footage into an engaging 17-second Reel.

Every decision it makes stays fully reversible too, so you can reorder clips, adjust the cut, or add music before posting anything. Instagram says the First Draft feature eliminates the tedious, frustrating first step of editing, and it can benefit creators with accessibility needs.

Where does this fit into Instagram’s other editing tools?

First Draft lives directly inside Instagram’s existing Reels flow, so you don’t have to jump into a separate app to use it. This feature is quite different from Edits, which is Instagram’s standalone video editor built for more advanced work like frame accurate timelines, storyboards, and AI powered effects.

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Interestingly, Instagram hasn’t confirmed whether artificial intelligence actually powers First Draft, so for now it’s best understood as a smart automated tool rather than something explicitly AI branded. In 2026, Instagram has rolled out multiple creator-focused features like Replace Audio and Series, all aimed at making short form content easier to produce. Whether First Draft becomes your new go-to depends on how much creative control you’re willing to hand over, even briefly, to get started faster.