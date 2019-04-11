Digital Trends
Social Media

LinkedIn: Now you can express love, curiosity and more with new ‘reactions’

Trevor Mogg
By

LinkedIn likes to go at its own pace. In 2018, the social network for professionals finally got around to launching its own version of Snapchat’s Stories (not that it had to, of course) while in February it managed to knock together a live video tool, albeit in beta and invitation only.

This week, three years after Facebook did something similar, LinkedIn has seen fit to add more reactions alongside its “like” button, giving you more ways to express how you feel about posts that turn up in your feed.

The new buttons include symbols for celebrate, love, insightful, and curious, and were shown off in a tweet on Thursday:

Each of the reactions pretty much do what they say on the tin, but in a blog post announcing the new feature, LinkedIn’s Cissy Chen gave a brief overview in an effort to avoid any confusion.

“You can use celebrate to praise an accomplishment or milestone like landing a new job or speaking at an event, or love to express deep resonance and support, like a conversation about work life balance or the impact of mentorship,” Chen wrote. “Insightful can help you recognize a great point or interesting idea, while curious lets you show your desire to learn more or react to a thought-provoking topic.”

Chen said its decision to add the new reactions came as a result of community feedback, with users not only wanting more ways to express how they felt about posts in their feed, but also to have a little more insight into why someone liked one of their own posts.

And it sounds like the LinkedIn team did a fair amount of work to arrive at their chosen reactions. For starters, it searched for the most popular one- or two-word comments used on LinkedIn posts, and also conducted “global research” with LinkedIn members to ensure the symbols were useful and universally understood. Any designers out there who are interested in a more detailed explanation of how LinkedIn created its reactions can check out this article by its design team.

Reactions are beginning to roll out now and will be available globally in the coming months for the LinkedIn mobile app and on the web.

LinkedIn launched in 2003 and currently has around 610 million users in more than 200 countries.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Disney Plus: Here's what we know so far about the upcoming streaming service
facebook why am i seeing this post v1 copy
Social Media

Facebook tries to demystify your news feed with built-in transparency tool

Wondering why some posts appear in your news feed over others? Facebook is attempting to demystify its algorithms with a new tool that tells users why a post appeared in the news feed. The tool also includes shortcuts to newsfeed settings.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
brand personalizatoin vs privacy adobe summit cookie demo
Social Media

Brands look to personalization to reach customers, but at what cost to privacy?

The days of blanket advertising are all but over. Advertising and other messaging will be addressed directly to you and will cater to your needs and desires. But, as a consumer, it also means you have to surrender a degree of privacy.
Posted By Enid Burns
whatsapp business app phone feature
Social Media

WhatsApp finally lets you control who can add you to a group

WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that allows you to block others from adding you into groups automatically. It means that if someone wants to add you to a group, you’ll have to give your permission first. 
Posted By Trevor Mogg
snapchat story
Mobile

A host of new changes adds to Snapchat’s increasing functionality

Snap made a series of announcements related to partnerships with other companies that will see Snapchat products being used in third-party apps. Examples include Bitmoji being available on Fitbit watches and Stories available in Tinder.
Posted By Christian de Looper, Hillary Grigonis
skype doubles its group video chat limit to 50 participants people
Computing

Skype doubles its group video chat limit to 50 participants

Skype now allows for up to 50 people in video and audio chats, double that of before. And instead of ringing everyone as a way to get a group call started, you can now send unobtrusive notifications to get everyone’s attention.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
adobe summit advertising projects sneaks feat
Business

Adobe gives peek at 7 advertising projects that may make their way to all of us

Deep in development and on their way to market, seven projects from Adobe that use machine learning, A.I., augmented reality and the company's Sensei engine were featured at Adobe Summit 2019.
Posted By Enid Burns
best washing machines
News

Shop while you wash: Kenmore adds Dash Replenishment to smart washers

Kenmore has added Amazon Dash Replenishment services to its upcoming smart washers and dryers. With the service, you never again have to worry being surprised by having no detergent.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
ios youtube update
Web

From pranksters to pop stars, these are the 10 biggest YouTube channels

For better or worse, YouTube celebrities have had a profound impact on popular culture. From comedy channels, to gaming let's plays, and musicians, they all garner tens of millions of subscribers. These are the most popular.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Crisis Response Hub
Social Media

How a two-year-old Facebook post may lead to jail time for a visitor to Dubai

If you enjoy sounding off on social media, you might want to check through your posts prior to any trip to Dubai after a British woman was arrested there for comments made on Facebook two years ago.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
twitter ceo jack dorsey received an annual salary of 140 in 2018 latest consumer technology products on display at ces las ve
Social Media

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey received an annual salary of $1.40 in 2018

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey received an annual pay check of just $1.40 in 2018, an amount that would only get you one item at a dollar store, with 40 cents left over for, perhaps, a banana.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
snapchat story
Social Media

Snapchat finally releases rebuilt Android app with superior performance

If you've been struggling with a slow and buggy Snapchat on Android, then we have some good news for you. A new version has just been released that promises superior performance and an all-around better experience.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
facebook tribute tab memorialized accounts androiddevice pair en us
Social Media

Facebook’s tributes section serves as an online memorial for deceased users

Death doesn't stop Facebook users from sharing memories, and now those memorialized posts have a dedicated spot on the network. Facebook Tribute is a section on memorialized profiles for users to write posts and share memories.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
how to spot gofundme scams kat yukawa 754726 unsplash
Social Media

How to protect yourself from GoFundMe scams before donating

Can you spot a GoFundMe scam? While the fundraising platform says scams make up less than a tenth of one percent of campaigns, some do try to take advantages of others' charity -- like a case last year that made national news.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
voice assistants arent ready facebook targeted ads iphone x
Social Media

Your Facebook newsfeed is getting a spring cleaning, and so is Messenger

Hows that newsfeed looking? Facebook has shared an update on efforts to clean up the newsfeed, as well as what tools are coming next. Facebook has new Trust Indicators, while Messenger gains badges for verified accounts.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis