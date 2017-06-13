You can now apply for a job at McDonald’s via a ‘Snaplication’ in the U.S.

Why it matters to you Brands have been turning increasingly to social media to reach their younger customer base, and now McDonald's is using social media to hire, too.

Update: Snapchat has officially launched “Snaplications” in the U.S., and McDonald’s is using it to hire more than 200,000 workers this summer through the app.

In what can only be described as a sign of the times, McDonald’s in the U.S. is now using Snapchat as part of its job application. The fast-food chain plans on hiring 250,000 workers this summer in partnership with the app, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The feature first launched in Australia back in April — the global fast-food purveyor has its own Snapchat filter that allows prospective employees to virtually don a uniform and submit a 10-second video application. Known as “Snaplications” (really, you can’t make this stuff up), McDonald’s has taken to social media to gain new employees. But don’t worry — you won’t be hired based on your Snaplication alone. Once you pass that first test, McDonald’s will send you to the actual online careers hub, where you can fill out a more traditional application.

“I’ve learnt a lot about Snapchat recently from my 14-year-old daughter,” said Shaun Ruming, chief operating officer of McDonald’s Australia, in an interview with news.com.au. “Snaplications is basically a Snapchat ‘lens’ that gives users the ability to apply for a job — or at least commence that process — by sending a 10-second snap. We’re the largest employer of youth in the country, so we’re trying to look for new and innovative ways to recruit crew people.”

Most of McDonald’s employees consist of teenagers and young adults, which matches a majority of Snapchat’s user base, so it makes sense to target this specific platform when trying to recruit new workers. Given that much of working in the fast food industry is all about people skills, Ruming believes that Snapchat could be a good filter in finding suitable applicants.

“We’re looking for that positivity, bubbly personality, someone we think would be good in a customer service role,” he said. “Based on what my daughter sends to her friends, you do get a bit of a glimpse [from a 10-second video].”