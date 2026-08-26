Meta is putting hard limits on Facebook and Instagram after $17 billion settlement

Meta is preparing to make Facebook and Instagram feel noticeably different for younger users after agreeing to a massive settlement over claims that its platforms were designed in ways that could contribute to social media addiction. The headline-grabbing payment is enormous, but the changes attached to the deal may have a more immediate effect on how teens actually use the apps.

Meta has agreed to pay up to $17.1 billion to settle claims brought by 47 states, Washington, D.C., and several U.S. territories. The agreement avoids a major trial over allegations that Facebook and Instagram used addictive product features, exposed young users to harmful content, and failed to adequately protect children. Meta denies wrongdoing, but has committed to a sweeping set of restrictions and safeguards.

Instagram and Facebook are about to put more limits in the way

The biggest change is a move away from unlimited access. Under the settlement, young users will face daily usage limits, with the agreement establishing a two-hour cap for minors. Access will also be restricted overnight, while push notifications will be limited during school hours and late at night unless a parent overrides the settings.

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Meta will also strengthen age assurance, making it harder for children to simply enter a false birthday and access adult versions of its apps. The company has already been expanding AI-based systems designed to identify accounts that may belong to underage users and place suspected teens into more restrictive Teen Account protections.

Content controls are also getting tighter. Meta has agreed to introduce stronger protections around bullying, eating-disorder content, suicide, and self-harm. Certain beauty filters and social-comparison features will face restrictions, while visible like counts could also become less prominent for younger users. Parents are expected to receive stronger and easier-to-use supervision tools.

Here are all the changes you can expect to start seeing on Facebook and Instagram

Two-hour daily limit: Default cap across Facebook and Instagram, requiring parental permission to override.

Default cap across Facebook and Instagram, requiring parental permission to override. Night Mode: Blocks key features between midnight and 6 a.m.

Blocks key features between midnight and 6 a.m. School Mode: Mutes most notifications between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Mutes most notifications between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Break reminders: Prompts teens after 15 minutes of continuous use and at 60 and 90 minutes daily.

Prompts teens after 15 minutes of continuous use and at 60 and 90 minutes daily. Feed controls: Allows a non-algorithmic feed and the option to disable autoplay.

Allows a non-algorithmic feed and the option to disable autoplay. Hidden likes: Like and reaction counts will be hidden by default.

Like and reaction counts will be hidden by default. Filter restrictions: Extreme makeup and cosmetic surgery filters will be blocked.

Extreme makeup and cosmetic surgery filters will be blocked. Stronger age checks: Improved efforts to identify underage and misreported teen accounts.

Improved efforts to identify underage and misreported teen accounts. Better protections: Continued restrictions on harmful content and suspicious adult contact.

Continued restrictions on harmful content and suspicious adult contact. Expanded parental controls: More alerts and insights into teen accounts, activity, and safety settings.

The real test is whether the changes alter how the apps are designed

The significance of the settlement goes beyond another enormous check written by a Big Tech company. The legal fight focused heavily on product design: notifications, recommendation systems, engagement loops, and other features accused of encouraging young users to keep scrolling.

That makes the promised changes particularly important. A two-hour limit or nighttime block may sound simple, but such restrictions directly challenge the long-standing assumption that more time spent inside an app is always better for the platform. For teens and parents, the changes could mean fewer late-night interruptions, clearer stopping points, safer default settings, and less pressure from features built around constant comparison. Independent auditors and the participating states are expected to assess both implementation and effectiveness, meaning Meta will not simply be able to announce the safeguards and move on.

The settlement also carries implications for the rest of the industry. Some terms are tied to whether rival platforms adopt comparable protections, potentially increasing pressure on TikTok, YouTube, and others to accept similar limits. Meta has already stated that 30 per cent of the payout (approximately $5.3 billion) will only be paid if YouTube and TikTok implement similar limits and also pay about $2.5 billion each.

Meta has spent years adding optional safety tools. The difference now is that the company has agreed to make broader changes to how younger people experience Facebook and Instagram. Whether those changes genuinely reduce harm remains the next and far more important question.