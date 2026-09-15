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Meta One subscription arrives with over 50 premium features across Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Meta AI

Meta’s new subscription bundles premium tools across its social apps and AI services, with plans ranging from $2.99 to $499 per month depending on the features and type of user.

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Meta One featured
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After months in testing, Meta’s umbrella subscription for premium features across all its platforms is now finally live. The company officially announced Meta One today, and it unlocks more than 50 paid features on Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Meta AI.

Pricing for individual subscribers

Meta is keeping the three single app plans it launched earlier this year as the entry point. Instagram Plus and Facebook Plus each cost $3.99 a month, unlocking custom DM and Story fonts, Story view notifications, and expanded reactions on Reels and Feed posts. WhatsApp Plus costs $2.99 a month and is testing backup storage for chats and media, along with Focus Schedules that mute chats automatically during set hours.

Meta One Core and Premium details
Meta

The real jump comes with Meta One Core and Premium, which fold those app features into heavier AI usage. Meta One Core costs $7.99 a month and buys more Restyle edits on Instagram, more voice effects, and more image and video generation through Meta’s Muse models. Meta One Premium runs $19.99 a month for the highest usage ceiling on the same tools. Meta says Restyle and voice effects were among the top reasons people subscribed to the bundles during testing.

New tools for creators and businesses

Businesses and creators get four tiers instead of two. Meta One Essential starts at $14.99 a month and includes a verified badge, impersonation protection, and wider access to Meta Business Agent for round-the-clock replies to customers on WhatsApp. Advanced starts at $49.99 a month and includes the ability to schedule posts up to 30 days ahead, exportable analytics, deeper audience insights, and shared account access for team members without handing over a password.

Meta One Essential and Advanced subscriptions
Meta

Expert and Max start at $149 and $499 a month, respectively, aimed at teams running several accounts at once. Meta is also rolling out an enhanced profile layout, a follow button on Reels, and automatic follow invitations for people who engage with a creator’s content. An Edits Plus plan with extra cloud storage and an AI editing assistant is coming soon.

Meta One Expert and Max subscriptions
Meta

Meta says the Meta One tiers have already amassed 15 million subscriptions and trials combined. The company plans to extend the lineup to Edits and its AI glasses down the road. It adds that exact pricing and feature availability will vary by region and account, so what shows up during sign-ups may not match every tier listed here.

Pranob Mehrotra
Pranob Mehrotra
News Writer
Pranob is a seasoned tech journalist with over eight years of experience covering consumer technology. His work has been…
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