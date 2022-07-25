Ever wondered which accounts on Twitter have the most followers? As you might have guessed, Twitter’s top 10 most followed accounts are a group that includes celebrities (of various fields) and political figures. But which ones exactly? You’ll have to keep reading to find out!

Note: Our top 10 list of the most followed Twitter accounts only reflects the top 10 most followed active Twitter accounts. We did not include suspended or deleted Twitter accounts in our rankings. Our rankings below are based on Social Blade’s findings and on the most current follower counts listed on each Twitter account’s profile page, as of July 2022.

10. Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) — 77.4 million followers

Have you ever heard of Ranch Dressing soda? Now you have. pic.twitter.com/CZjGLxazRy — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) July 22, 2022

@TheEllenShow is the Twitter account for comedian Ellen DeGeneres. DeGeneres was also the host of the long-running daytime talk show The Ellen DeGeneres Show (usually referred to as Ellen). DeGeneres’ popular talk show began in 2003 and ended with its final episode airing on May 26, 2022. DeGeneres’ Twitter account often shares video clips from the talk show. This account was created in August of 2008.

9. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) — 80.9 million followers

Today, 22nd July has a special relevance in our history. It was on this day in 1947 that our National Flag was adopted. Sharing some interesting nuggets from history including details of the committee associated with our Tricolour and the first Tricolour unfurled by Pandit Nehru. pic.twitter.com/qseNetQn4W — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2022

Narendra Modi is the current Prime Minister of India. Modi has been the Prime Minister of India since 2014. Like the Twitter accounts of other politicians and world leaders, @narendramodi often tweets updates about the current state of the country and updates on his government’s goals, work, and accomplishments.

Modi’s Twitter account was created in January of 2009.

8. Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) — 84.8 million followers

We are all so excited for OUR SOLD OUT STADIUM SHOW IN STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN 🖤 there’s surprises tonight, I felt inspired to pour even more of my heart into the show. “I need you to listen to me please believe me, I’m completely lonely please don’t judge me.” Xx LG #ChromaticaBall — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) July 21, 2022

At number eight on our list, Lady Gaga is the first singer/songwriter to have a top 10 most-followed Twitter account. Her @ladygaga account has nearly 85 million followers and that’s not surprising considering she is an award-winning singer-songwriter and actress. Lady Gaga first became known via the debut of her first album The Fame, which was released in 2008. Her Twitter account, on the other hand, was created the same year in March, a few months before The Fame came out in August.

7. Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) — 90.6 million followers

NO PROBLEMS TODAY JUST CHAMPAGNE🥂 I wanted to share this video with you from when @aaron_dessner and I were doing our fittings for the video and there was a piano, so ofc this happened. SO stoked evermore has been honored like this. Congrats to all our fellow nominees #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/e50IShhoe6 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 23, 2021

Taylor Swift is yet another singer-songwriter on this list and her @taylorswift13 account has racked up over 90 million followers since it was created in December 2008. Swift’s Twitter account often features tweets about Swift’s music itself (promotion tweets but also some behind-the-scenes stuff too). She’s known for songs such as You Belong With Me, I Knew You Were Trouble, Shake It Off, and Bad Blood.

6. Elon Musk (@elonmusk) — 101.9 million followers

I made an offer https://t.co/VvreuPMeLu — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 14, 2022

Elon Musk is a billionaire and the CEO of Tesla, an electric car manufacturer. Oh, and he also attempted to purchase Twitter only to then back out of the deal a few months later. His Twitter account, @elonmusk, now has over 101 million followers. This Twitter account was created in June 2009.

5. Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) — 102.1 million followers

Cristiano Ronaldo is a professional soccer player. Ronaldo currently plays for Manchester United as a forward. His Twitter account @Cristiano, has over 102 million followers. This account was created in June 2010.

4. Rihanna (@rihanna) — 107 million followers

me carrying around all my secrets 😂🤰🏿🧡 pic.twitter.com/69vobB1ppl — Rihanna (@rihanna) February 17, 2022

Rihanna really needs no introduction. But just in case you’re not aware: Rihanna is a singer, actress, entrepreneur, and fashion designer. Rihanna is an icon. So the fact that her Twitter account, @rihanna, is number four on this list of the most-followed Twitter accounts is absolutely not surprising. Between her wildly popular music, and her successful fashion and beauty brands, Rihanna was always going to garner a healthy social media following. Her Twitter account was created in October 2009.

3. Katy Perry (@katyperry) – 108.9 million followers

ive never felt more vulnerable than I do now with literally only one, lone, last, dangling eyelash extension 🫠 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) July 14, 2022

Katy Perry’s Twitter account is number three on this list but Perry is also the fourth singer to make it into this top 10 as well. Katy Perry first came onto the scene in 2008 with her hit debut single I Kissed a Girl. Her Twitter account, @katyperry, has amassed a following of over 108 million since it was created in February 2009.

2. Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) — 114.1 million followers

Justin Bieber is the last singer to make it into the top 10 most-followed Twitter accounts and his account is number two! This is kind of insane because his music career has come a long way since his early career days singing songs like that very middle-school-dance hit Baby. His Twitter account is number two on this list because his @justinbieber account has over 114 million followers. Who knew there were so many Beliebers on the bird app?

This Twitter account was created in March 2009.

1. Barack Obama (@BarackObama) — 132.3 million followers

John Lewis and Reverend C.T. Vivian dedicated their lives to fighting for freedom and equality. They believed we could remake this country until it lived up to its full promise, and now it’s up to all of us to follow in their footsteps. https://t.co/evjgKFqdRx — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 17, 2022

We’ve made it to the top spot of our most-followed Twitter accounts list and former President Barack Obama’s Twitter account has won the top spot by a substantial margin. The @BarackObama Twitter account has over 132 million followers.

Former President Barack Obama’s Twitter account was created in March 2007 and it is also the oldest Twitter account on this list.

