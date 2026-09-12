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Researchers warn that social media can reveal sensitive details about users

Social media activity can reveal your politics, religion, and shopping habits, researchers warn

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What you post online is only part of the story. A new review of research into social media privacy warns that platforms and third parties can potentially infer sensitive details about people from seemingly ordinary digital activity, including their political opinions, religious leanings and shopping habits.

The findings, as reported by Techxplore, published in the International Journal of Management Concepts and Philosophy, point to a widening gap between the amount of personal information generated online and the legal and ethical protections designed to safeguard it. The researchers examined privacy breaches, regulatory frameworks, and the responsibilities of both social media companies and their users.

Your digital trail says more than your posts

The central concern is not necessarily what users deliberately share. Instead, researchers highlight what can be inferred from their activity after it has been collected, indexed, and analysed.

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Every interaction can contribute to a broader “digital trail” containing information about activities, locations and interactions. According to the research review, this trail can potentially be searched and analysed by third parties or, at the very least, by the platforms themselves. Even mundane online behaviour can provide clues about personality traits, purchasing patterns, political opinions and religious affiliations.

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That creates a privacy problem that is easy to overlook. You might never explicitly state a political preference, religious belief or particular consumer habit, yet your online behaviour could still provide enough signals for someone else to make an educated inference.

The researchers argue that privacy is therefore not simply about keeping secrets. It is about maintaining control over who can access and interpret information about you. They connect that control to personal autonomy, civil liberties and democratic participation.

Why stronger privacy rules may be needed

The findings matter because social media has transformed privacy from something people could largely manage themselves into something increasingly shaped by algorithms, platforms and data analysis. Not just this; last year the city of New York decided to start treating social media with warning labels, like cigarettes.

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The review calls for greater legal accountability and transparency from social media companies, alongside better digital literacy so users can understand and manage the risks associated with sharing information online.

The familiar argument that people who have “nothing to hide” have little reason to worry about privacy also comes under scrutiny. The researchers frame privacy as a right to decide who gets to see into the personal aspects of our lives – not as a tool for concealing wrongdoing.

For users, the takeaway is straightforward: your social media profile is potentially more revealing than the information you consciously put on it. Likes, interactions, locations and other seemingly harmless activity can form a larger picture when analysed together.

What happens next will depend on how regulators, platforms and users respond. The researchers’ call for stronger accountability and transparency suggests that privacy protections may need to evolve alongside the increasingly sophisticated ways online behaviour can be analysed.

Moinak Pal
Moinak Pal
News Writer
Moinak Pal is has been working in the technology sector covering both consumer centric tech and automotive technology for the…
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