 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Social Media
  3. News

Rivet is a new kind of dating app where strangers play the matchmaker

Your friends might be better matchmakers than an algorithm.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Advertisement, Poster, Person
Rivet

The algorithms powering modern dating apps can be a maze. Finding a match, especially without a premium subscription, can be quite a hassle. The “swipe anxiety,” as they say, is a well-known and ugly reality.

Rivet takes a completely different approach to finding connections and romantic interests on a dating app. The dating network, launching today in the US, lets strangers play matchmaker for you.

Adult, Female, Person
Rivet

How exactly does Rivet work?

The brainchild of former Tinder and Match Group executive Taru Kapoor, the app lets users act as both a dater and a matcher. “The pairs who get high Social Matching scores are introduced to each other, and each individual independently decides whether they want to match with someone and begin a conversation,” says the company. 

Recommended Videos

Rivet follows a “give-to-get” format, noting that it’s a win-win situation where users find love and also play an active role in helping other Ripeople come together. The app is free to download and is now available on Android and iOS.

However, the matchmaker concept isn’t unique to Rivet.

Advertisement, Poster, Adult
Rivet

Which other dating apps have matchmakers?

One of the most well-known applications of its kind is Wingman. It lets friends and family members act as matchmakers by writing your profile bio and swiping through potentially interesting folks you should connect with based on their hobbies and interests.

In July this year, Hinge also launched a new feature called Friend’s Take, which lets friends and family members contribute their thoughts on your profile through text, voice, and video descriptions. 

Back in 2023, Tinder also introduced a tool called Tinder Matchmaker, which let your acquaintances access Tinder without even signing up, check profiles, and recommend them to you.

Rivet is reintroducing that concept by letting users act as matchmakers for others in the circle, or sign up as a user to find romantic interests for themselves.

Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Managing Editor
Nadeem is the Managing Editor at Digital Trends.
Topics
Think X buried your post? It will now tell you if a government made it happen
Finally, a paper trail for government censorship online.
X-logo

Imagine posting something critical of the government, watching your reach quietly evaporate, and never being able to prove it wasn't organic.

X just killed that uncertainty. The platform is expanding its "Under the Hood" tool to show users exactly when a government legal demand choked their post's reach. It will even show users which country made the request.

Read more
Snapchat Lens+ Subscribers get five new AI tricks, including one that sings your messages
Photo cleanup and playful Snap remixes are joining the growing list of Lens+ AI features.
Snapchat running on an iPhone

Snapchat is adding five new AI-powered features to Lens+, giving the paid tier more to do than simply unlock exclusive AR effects. The update touches chats, photos, stickers, and captions, and one of the new tools can even turn a message into a song.

Chat to Song works directly inside conversations. Users can press and hold a message, select Create Song, choose a musical genre, and Snapchat will generate a short original track from the text. The finished song can be previewed before being sent back into the conversation.

Read more
TikTok, YouTube, and AI chatbots face a major shake-up under Europe’s new child safety plan
Children under 13 would lose access to social media accounts, while 13- and 14-year-olds would face a strict daily limit
TikTok app on iPhone.

Europe wants to put children's social media use on a timer, with a complete account ban for the youngest users. The European Commission's proposed EU KIDS Act would block under-13s from social media and give 13- and 14-year-olds no more than an hour a day on supervised accounts.

The plan reaches beyond TikTok and Instagram. YouTube, AI chatbots, and online games would also face new child safety requirements. Companies that fail to comply could be fined up to 6% of their global annual sales.

Read more