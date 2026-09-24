Rivet is a new kind of dating app where strangers play the matchmaker

The algorithms powering modern dating apps can be a maze. Finding a match, especially without a premium subscription, can be quite a hassle. The “swipe anxiety,” as they say, is a well-known and ugly reality.

Rivet takes a completely different approach to finding connections and romantic interests on a dating app. The dating network, launching today in the US, lets strangers play matchmaker for you.

How exactly does Rivet work?

The brainchild of former Tinder and Match Group executive Taru Kapoor, the app lets users act as both a dater and a matcher. “The pairs who get high Social Matching scores are introduced to each other, and each individual independently decides whether they want to match with someone and begin a conversation,” says the company.

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Rivet follows a “give-to-get” format, noting that it’s a win-win situation where users find love and also play an active role in helping other Ripeople come together. The app is free to download and is now available on Android and iOS.

However, the matchmaker concept isn’t unique to Rivet.

Which other dating apps have matchmakers?

One of the most well-known applications of its kind is Wingman. It lets friends and family members act as matchmakers by writing your profile bio and swiping through potentially interesting folks you should connect with based on their hobbies and interests.

In July this year, Hinge also launched a new feature called Friend’s Take, which lets friends and family members contribute their thoughts on your profile through text, voice, and video descriptions.

Back in 2023, Tinder also introduced a tool called Tinder Matchmaker, which let your acquaintances access Tinder without even signing up, check profiles, and recommend them to you.

Rivet is reintroducing that concept by letting users act as matchmakers for others in the circle, or sign up as a user to find romantic interests for themselves.