Scientists say just because you watch sports on YouTube doesn’t mean you’ll shake off your lazy habits

You can learn practically anything about fitness on YouTube. You can follow workouts from your bedroom, watch videos explaining what to eat, get endless equipment recommendations, and watch enough sports content to keep you engaged for hours. But does watching any of it actually make you more likely to get up and exercise? A new study suggests the answer isn’t quite that simple.

Researchers from Seoul National University of Science and Technology studied university students in their 20s who already watched sports-related content on YouTube. They wanted to see whether interest in this content and a desire to keep watching it were connected to how physically active those students were off-screen. They found a pretty clear disconnect.

Watching more doesn’t mean doing more

Students who had stronger reasons for seeking out sports videos were also more interested in continuing to use YouTube for that content. They were more likely to see the platform positively, including finding it useful and easy to use. So far, that’s hardly surprising. If YouTube gives you the sports content you’re looking for without much effort, you’re probably going to keep coming back.

Things changed when researchers looked at actual exercise. Neither the students’ motivation to watch sports content nor their intention to continue watching it showed a significant relationship with how much they participated in sports themselves. They also didn’t estimate physical activity. Participants reported how many times they did light, moderate, or vigorous exercise for at least 15 minutes in a typical week. In short, enjoying sports content online doesn’t automatically mean you’re doing more of it offline.

YouTube might need to bridge that gap

That’s an interesting finding because sports videos can often feel more actionable than other types of content. Watching a home workout or learning about a new training technique seems only a small step away from actually trying it. The researchers think that step may need to be made easier. They suggest sports content could incorporate things that give viewers a clearer path toward participating themselves. That might mean straightforward workouts people can follow immediately, information about nearby places to play or exercise, or social elements that encourage them to get involved.

The study, published in Performance Enhancement & Health, focused on university students in their 20s, so its findings shouldn’t automatically apply to everyone who watches sports on YouTube. Still, it highlights a familiar problem with online content: learning about something and actually doing it are very different. Unfortunately, watching another hour of workout videos probably won’t count as leg day.