 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Social Media
  3. News

Scientists say just because you watch sports on YouTube doesn’t mean you’ll shake off your lazy habits

Watching someone else break a sweat apparently doesn't count.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Electronics, Phone, Mobile Phone
Shimul Sood / Digital Trends

You can learn practically anything about fitness on YouTube. You can follow workouts from your bedroom, watch videos explaining what to eat, get endless equipment recommendations, and watch enough sports content to keep you engaged for hours. But does watching any of it actually make you more likely to get up and exercise? A new study suggests the answer isn’t quite that simple.

Researchers from Seoul National University of Science and Technology studied university students in their 20s who already watched sports-related content on YouTube. They wanted to see whether interest in this content and a desire to keep watching it were connected to how physically active those students were off-screen. They found a pretty clear disconnect.

Watching more doesn’t mean doing more

Students who had stronger reasons for seeking out sports videos were also more interested in continuing to use YouTube for that content. They were more likely to see the platform positively, including finding it useful and easy to use. So far, that’s hardly surprising. If YouTube gives you the sports content you’re looking for without much effort, you’re probably going to keep coming back.

YouTube
Unsplash

Things changed when researchers looked at actual exercise. Neither the students’ motivation to watch sports content nor their intention to continue watching it showed a significant relationship with how much they participated in sports themselves. They also didn’t estimate physical activity. Participants reported how many times they did light, moderate, or vigorous exercise for at least 15 minutes in a typical week. In short, enjoying sports content online doesn’t automatically mean you’re doing more of it offline.

YouTube might need to bridge that gap

That’s an interesting finding because sports videos can often feel more actionable than other types of content. Watching a home workout or learning about a new training technique seems only a small step away from actually trying it. The researchers think that step may need to be made easier. They suggest sports content could incorporate things that give viewers a clearer path toward participating themselves. That might mean straightforward workouts people can follow immediately, information about nearby places to play or exercise, or social elements that encourage them to get involved.

Fitness, Pilates, Sport
AEKE

The study, published in Performance Enhancement & Health, focused on university students in their 20s, so its findings shouldn’t automatically apply to everyone who watches sports on YouTube. Still, it highlights a familiar problem with online content: learning about something and actually doing it are very different. Unfortunately, watching another hour of workout videos probably won’t count as leg day.

Shimul Sood
Shimul Sood
Contributor
Shimul is a contributor at Digital Trends, with over five years of experience in the tech space.
Topics
Social Media is now the hot avenue to stop shoplifters by naming and shaming them
Steal from this shop and you might end up famous for all the wrong reasons.
cctv on wall

Forget calling the police first. Some shop owners have found a faster, scarier way to deal with shoplifters: posting their crimes straight to social media. Erdogan Yigitoglu has run a Bournemouth convenience store for 19 years, and his security cameras have become his main line of defence.

As reported by the BBC, his footage has captured everything from a £120 barbecue disappearing in the blink of an eye to a masked child dashing off with an armful of fruit. He says shoplifting drains thousands of pounds from his business every year, and naming offenders online has become his go-to response.

Read more
Meta One subscription arrives with over 50 premium features across Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Meta AI
Meta’s new subscription bundles premium tools across its social apps and AI services, with plans ranging from $2.99 to $499 per month depending on the features and type of user.
Meta One featured

After months in testing, Meta's umbrella subscription for premium features across all its platforms is now finally live. The company officially announced Meta One today, and it unlocks more than 50 paid features on Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Meta AI.

Pricing for individual subscribers

Read more
Child abuse material continues to surface on X despite Elon Musk’s promises
New investigation claims several previously flagged child abuse images were found on X.
X-logo

Elon Musk once called removing child sexual abuse material from X his top priority. Yet new investigations suggest the platform still struggles to keep known abusive content offline. Reviews by The New York Times and the Canadian Center for Child Protection found previously flagged material on X, while Grok generated sexualized images involving children earlier this year.

Grok generated images involving known abuse victims

Read more