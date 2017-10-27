Facebook Events gains more in-app ticket sale options with SeatGeek

Why it matters to you The partnership is already bringing more direct sports ticket sales to Facebook.

Facebook might as well start singing to the tune of I Just Want To Be Your Everything, after adding food orders, testing résumés, and launching used car sales this month alone, the social media platform is now allowing users to buy sports tickets through SeatGeek without leaving the platform. According to VentureBeat, Facebook recently added a SeatGeek integration that allows users to buy event tickets inside of the social network.

SeatGeek Open is an API system that allows third-party apps to add in ticket sales through SeatGeek inside of their own apps, designed to allow anyone from rideshare apps to record companies to add ticket sales to their own platforms. The SeatGeek partnership will allow any company that hosts events to pair ticket sales with a Facebook event by working with SeatGeek.

The first group jumping on that partnership is Sporting Kansas City, a Major League Soccer team that will now have a “get tickets” icon on their Facebook events for each game. The partnership will likely encourage other event venues to do the same, offering more ways for users to buy tickets without even needing to leave the Facebook app.

SeatGeek isn’t alone in working to sell tickets directly on Facebook. The social media platform launched ticket sales with Eventbrite and Ticketmaster last year for events and music and also has Fandango integration for moviegoers. In some cases, the ticket sale starts on Facebook but the final transaction is processed through the provider’s website. The SeatGeek partnership will likely bring more sports events tickets to Facebook, with SeatGeek already in an agreement with MLS.

The expanded ticket sales come after a string of updates expanding beyond the traditional social scope of the network. Earlier this week, Facebook announced new tools for car shoppers with integrations using Edmunds, Cars.com and other partners. Earlier in October, Facebook shared the official rollout of options to order food without leaving the platform, an option that some users gained access to last year while the feature was in testing. Facebook is also testing a résumé builder on the platform for applying to jobs inside Marketplace. The company also says that they are testing new Marketplace tools for retail and home rentals as well.