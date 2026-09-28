 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Social Media
  3. News

Social media might be making you dangerously confident about investing

TikTok, Reddit, and YouTube have made investing easier to understand and talk about, but new research suggests there may be a growing gap between what investors think they know and what they actually understand.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
iPhone showing social media apps
Rachit Agarwal / Digital Trends

Investment advice is everywhere on social media. Spend a little time scrolling through TikTok, Reddit, YouTube, or Facebook, and chances are someone will tell you which stock is about to explode, why you should buy crypto, or where you should put your money next. The problem is that consuming all of that information might make you feel much more knowledgeable about investing than you actually are.

Researchers from the University of Georgia found that people who turned to social media when making investment decisions tended to rate their own financial knowledge highly. When their knowledge was actually tested, however, that confidence didn’t quite hold up. The researchers saw a very different pattern among people who primarily got investment information from traditional sources such as newspapers, magazines, television, and radio. Their confidence was more closely matched by their actual understanding of investing.

Social media may be creating an investing confidence gap

The findings come from an analysis of two national surveys covering more than 2,500 US adults who held investments outside their retirement accounts. Participants first rated their own investing knowledge before answering 11 questions designed to test it. Those questions covered topics including stocks, bonds, index funds, risk and return, options, and short selling. More than a quarter of respondents said they used social media to learn about investments, while roughly one in five said it influenced what they invested in. The study also found that people using social media for investment information tended to trade more frequently.

TikTok
Bryan M. Wolfe / Digital Trends

That last part is particularly interesting. Seeing a constant stream of people discussing hot stocks, crypto, or the next supposedly huge opportunity can create pressure to act quickly. Researchers point to FOMO as one possible explanation for why social-media-driven investors may trade more often. Importantly, the study identifies associations rather than proving that social media directly causes overconfidence or additional trading.

That doesn’t mean you should ignore financial advice online

There is an upside to having financial conversations all over social media. Investing can be intimidating, and platforms like YouTube and Reddit can make complicated ideas feel more approachable. The trouble starts when an easy-to-understand post gets treated as the entire picture. Unlike regulated financial professionals, practically anyone can share investing advice online. A 30-second video might explain the basic idea behind an investment, but it may leave out the risks, finer details, or whether that investment makes sense for a particular person.

Instagram open on iPhone
Rachit Agarwal / Digital Trends

The researchers aren’t suggesting that people stop using social media for financial information. Instead, the takeaway is to treat it as a starting point, not the final word. That distinction matters most when your money is on the line. Social media might make investing easier to discover, but understanding what you’re actually buying still requires a little more homework.

Shimul Sood
Shimul Sood
Contributor
Shimul is a contributor at Digital Trends, with over five years of experience in the tech space.
Topics
TikTok agrees to daily usage limits for teens after settling for $100 million
A 2-hour daily limit, pause notice after 15 minutes of continuous usage, and restriction on night time access, among other changes.
TikTok

Social media platforms are having a historical moment of reckoning in 2026, and the latest to join the list is TikTok. The short video platform has settled a lawsuit with the state of Alabama, alleging that the platform is addictive by design, exposed teens to violent and self-harm content, and led to a surge in the number of emergency room visits tied to self-harm. The lawsuit claimed that the company misled with its claims that the platform protects teen users from exposure to risky content. 

Now, the company has agreed to settle the lawsuit before it goes to trial, making it the first legal tussle of its kind against a state. “Under the settlement, Alabama will receive a minimum of $100 million, due to the state within 45 days, with the potential to receive up to $300 million if certain conditions are met,” says a press note from the office of Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall. 

Read more
Rivet is a new kind of dating app where strangers play the matchmaker
Your friends might be better matchmakers than an algorithm.
Advertisement, Poster, Person

The algorithms powering modern dating apps can be a maze. Finding a match, especially without a premium subscription, can be quite a hassle. The "swipe anxiety," as they say, is a well-known and ugly reality.

Rivet takes a completely different approach to finding connections and romantic interests on a dating app. The dating network, launching today in the US, lets strangers play matchmaker for you.

Read more
Think X buried your post? It will now tell you if a government made it happen
Finally, a paper trail for government censorship online.
X-logo

Imagine posting something critical of the government, watching your reach quietly evaporate, and never being able to prove it wasn't organic.

X just killed that uncertainty. The platform is expanding its "Under the Hood" tool to show users exactly when a government legal demand choked their post's reach. It will even show users which country made the request.

Read more