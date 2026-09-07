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Social media users in Australia might get freedom from algorithms. I want it for us all.

Big Tech may soon have to give Australians more say over what lands in their feeds.

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Rachit Agarwal / Digital Trends

Australians might soon get to hit the off switch on the algorithm running their social media feed. According to a BBC report, draft legislation set to land this week would force platforms to hand users that choice, and honestly, I believe every country deserves this option.

Why is the government pushing this now?

You might remember Anika Wells from last year, when she was the driving force behind Australia’s under 16 social media ban. As Communications Minister, she’s now leading this new push too, calling it a digital duty of care. In plain terms, it means platforms finally have to take responsibility for what they’re feeding people.

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If companies like Meta, Google, and TikTok refuse to offer an algorithm off switch, they could face hefty fines. Interestingly, Wells admitted that no company has actually been fined yet for ignoring the under-16 ban, even though most young users who were on these platforms before it started are apparently still active there.

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Wells isn’t out to kill the algorithm for everyone. Plenty of people genuinely enjoy their feed, whether for fun or for finding local businesses nearby. The idea is not to kill the feed, but that big tech should offer the choice instead of making it for you. The government still has to figure out the finer details, like whether users would need to opt in or opt out of algorithmic feeds, and says it wants expert advice before deciding.

Will this actually make it into law?

Not everyone is convinced. Opposition leader Angus Taylor has pushed back, worried the move could quietly turn into censorship. Some in the opposition say they’re on board with the idea itself, though others believe it’s really a backdoor attempt to limit free speech. Wells insists otherwise. “This isn’t about censorship,” she said, adding that the goal is forcing platforms to identify and fix the risks and nothing more.

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Rachit Agarwal / Digital Trends

Adding weight to the debate, consent advocate Chanel Contos recently argued that algorithms help spread harmful content, including material linked to sexual violence, and pushed for a stricter opt-in system so tech companies cannot dodge it.

Whether Australia gets every detail right or not, I hope the idea spreads far beyond its borders. An algorithm off switch shouldn’t be a luxury reserved for one country. It should be a basic option for anyone scrolling a feed.

Rachit Agarwal
Rachit Agarwal
Rachit is a seasoned tech journalist with over ten years of experience covering the consumer technology landscape.
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