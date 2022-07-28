 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Social Media
  3. Computing
  4. News

Solve a creepy mystery with Snapchat’s new in-app AR game

Anita George
By

Snapchat is leaning into one of its more popular features, its AR-powered Lenses, and has now launched a whole in-app AR game. And it’s called Ghost Phone.

On Thursday, Snapchat announced its new in-app game via a blog post. Ghost Phone is essentially a mystery-themed game in which players are supposed to delve into “the secrets of an abandoned phone,” and find clues to find out the fate of the phone’s last owner.

A series of four smartphones showing different scenes from Snapchat's Ghost Phone AR game.
Snap Inc./Snapchat

And according to the blog post and an introductory video about the game (see below), Ghost Phone is a spooky thriller in which players are expected to confront and capture different AR ghosts while they gather clues to solve the central mystery of “what happened to Lisa,” the phone’s last owner.

We tested the game on an Android phone, and it does appear to be live in the app right now. Here’s how to access it:

Step 1: Open the Snapchat mobile app on your phone and select the Magnifying glass icon at the top of your screen.

Step 2: On the next screen, enter the phrase “Ghost Phone” in the Search bar.

Step 3: The game should show up in your search results under the header Snap Games. Select the search result that says Ghost Phone.

Step 4: You should automatically be taken to the game. Follow the on-screen prompts to start playing it.

You can also find Ghost Phone via the Rocket icon in chat or in the Lens Explorer. The above instructions seem to be the most straightforward and easiest to use though. We played the game a bit and it’s fun and creepy with its ominous background music and the way some of the gameplay is overlaid on top of your actual surroundings.

Editors' Recommendations

Two championships are on the table at UFC 277 — save $45 on the PPV today

Amanda Nunes, UFC champion

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora: release date, trailers, and more

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

This is the Moto X30 Pro, Motorola’s 200MP smartphone camera beast

Motorola X30 Pro official render

Apple’s AR/VR solution might require two Apple Watches to work

Apple VR Headset Concept by Antonio De Rosa.

Intel adds another piece to the Arc puzzle, but the most important parts are missing

Intel Arc A750M Limited Edition graphics card sits on a desk.

All Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 3 quests

Darth Vader Force Choking Storm Trooper in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

What’s new on Paramount+ in August 2022

The cast of Star Trek: Lower Decks gathers in a scene from the animated series.

AirPods Pro vs. Pixel Buds Pro: so much Pro in one place

AirPods Pro and Pixel Buds Pro.

Best laptop deals: Get a portable workhorse from $98 today

Woman using the Asus ProArt Studiobook on a desk.

Fortnite Chapter 3 guide: Season 3, week 8 quests and how to complete them

Car next to trees in Fortnite.

Here’s what Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again Disney+ show could look like

Charlie Cox as Daredevil in the original Netflix shows.

Here’s your chance at a PremiereColor monitor for a decent price

The Dell Ultrasharp U2720Q monitor.

Lenovo’s Surface Pro alternative is almost $2,000 off today!

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 tablet gen 3 on white background.