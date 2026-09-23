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Think X buried your post? It will now tell you if a government made it happen

Finally, a paper trail for government censorship online.

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Imagine posting something critical of the government, watching your reach quietly evaporate, and never being able to prove it wasn’t organic.

X just killed that uncertainty. The platform is expanding its “Under the Hood” tool to show users exactly when a government legal demand choked their post’s reach. It will even show users which country made the request.

We’ve expanded Under The Hood after seeing people’s appreciation of more transparency into government-required content filtering.

In addition to showing labels applied to your account and posts in the prior month, Under The Hood now shows if your account or posts had their… https://t.co/Op5rBnE1jg pic.twitter.com/ZUrbkO28ay

— X Open Source (@XOpenSource) September 19, 2026

So how does this actually work?

X rolled out a transparency feature in August 2026. As part of the feature, the platform already allowed eligible users (those with at least 10 posts in the last month) to download a JSON file showing whether their account or any post had its visibility reduced at the request of a government body. 

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Now, that file also names the exact posts withheld, along with which government made the request. This level of detail remains unmatched, even compared with popular social media platforms

Even if you’re a non-technical user, you can drop the file into an AI chatbot and ask it to explain in simple words (one of the AI use cases I don’t condemn). 

A white X on a black background, which could be Twitter's new logo.
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Who does this actually matter for?

In my opinion, the real weight of the change will fall on journalists, activists, and dissidents in countries where governments regularly lean on platforms to bury inconvenient posts and silence critics.

This isn’t hypothetical: X itself lost a 2023 court battle in India over stalled compliance with blocking orders and paid roughly a $60,000 fine, proving these legal demands are frequent, real, and previously invisible to the people they targeted.

Governments use everything from hate-speech statutes to election rules and terrorism laws to request (or even order) these takedowns. However, free-expression groups warn that authoritarian regimes often use the same laws to muzzle political dissent.

Shikhar Mehrotra
Shikhar Mehrotra
News Writer
For more than five years, Shikhar has consistently simplified developments in the field of consumer tech and presented them…
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