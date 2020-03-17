  1. Social Media

WhatsApp may soon let you send disappearing messages in private chats

By

WhatsApp may, at long last, add a feature most of its rivals have been offering for ages. The Facebook-owned messaging service is reportedly trialing a new option that will let you send self-destructing messages in private conversations.

Spotted by WABetaInfo that reverse-engineers WhatsApp clients to unearth unannounced functions, the messaging app’s latest Android beta comes with a hidden “Delete messages” setting. It allows you to set a blanket expiration timer for all of your messages in a one-on-one personal chat. Once activated, each of your sent messages in that conversion will vanish some time after the recipient has read it. You can have them gone as quickly as an hour or up to a year.

Since the new option applies to every message of a chat, it’s unclear how WhatsApp plans to promote it. Most of its competitors such as Telegram offer the ability to fire up separate “secret” ephemeral chats that don’t affect your existing conversations with a contact. WhatsApp’s implementation, at least in its current early-stage form, also lacks a way to share messages that delete immediately after the other person has read or viewed it — similar to what its sister platforms such as Instagram already offer.

In addition to private chats, WhatsApp is expected to bring this toggle for groups too. However, we don’t know when it will roll out to the masses. Since it’s not even yet turned on for public beta users, it’s likely that the new update will take a minimum month or two before becoming broadly available. WABetaInfo didn’t comment on whether WhatsApp is testing it for its iOS clients as well.

To be first in line to try it out, you can sign up for the Android beta channel by heading over to this link. The iOS TestFlight channel for WhatsApp generally tends to be full. Although you can keep an eye on this page to know when new slots open up.

Editors' Recommendations

The best free parental control software for PC, Mac, iOS, and Android

Child Phone Tracking

The best VPN services for 2020

best VPN services

The best iPhone apps (March 2020)

best iPhone apps

The best chat clients for 2020

Coronavirus: Google, Twitter tell some employees to work from home

twitter suspends british journalists account over criticism of nbc

WhatsApp’s new dark mode for iOS and Android makes late-night chats easy on the eyes

WhatsApp

Digital Trends Live: Apple’s settlement, VR medical training, coronavirus update

VSCO Montage is an open-ended photo-video editor where there are no rules

Twitter’s new story-like ‘fleets’ disappear after just 24 hours

Coronavirus: Facebook to close Seattle office after worker tests positive

Match now lets you swipe left or right to show love for your political causes

improper phone etiquette

Coronavirus: Apple and Google clamp down on COVID-19 apps

hawaii governor twitter password smartphone

Online platforms like Facebook are losing yet another ‘infodemic’ war

Man in Wuhan wearing a mask amid coronavirus outbreak

Facebook sued by Australian privacy regulator over Cambridge Analytica scandal

Digital Trends Live: Latest on coronavirus, robot submarines, and more