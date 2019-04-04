Digital Trends
Social Media

WhatsApp finally lets you control who can add you to a group

Trevor Mogg
By

In a welcome but belated effort to help you reclaim some of that precious time you call “life,” as well as part of efforts to prevent the spread of misinformation through the messaging service, Facebook-owned WhatsApp has finally gotten around to adding a new privacy setting that lets you decide who can add you to groups.

The new feature lets you select one of three options: “nobody,” “my contacts,” and “everyone.”

“Nobody” is where the real power lies, as any group that invites you will need your permission to be added, while “my contacts” means only users that you have in your address book can add you to a group. “Everyone,” as you probably realize, is pretty much a free-for-all and leaves things as they were pre-update.

The new privacy setting started rolling out to users globally on Wednesday and will reach the entire WhatsApp community in the coming weeks — just make sure you have the latest version of the app loaded on your phone.

To access the feature, go to WhatsApp’s Settings, tap Account > Privacy > Groups and then select one of the three aforementioned options.

If you go ahead and select “nobody,” anyone adding you to a group will be prompted to send a private invite through an individual chat, giving you the chance to decide whether or not to join the group, WhatsApp said in a post explaining the new feature. You’ll then be given three days to accept or decline the invite before it expires.

The rollout of WhatsApp’s new privacy setting comes amid growing concern about how the popular messaging app is being used to spread misinformation, as well as its use by political activists to launch campaigns by adding large numbers of people to groups without their consent.

In the run up to elections in Brazil in 2018, for example, campaigners added masses of people to WhatsApp groups after using software that scraped Facebook for citizens’ phone numbers, the BBC reported, with as many as 300,000 spam messages able to be sent in one go. WhatsApp claims that 120 million people among Brazil’s population of 209 million use its app.

Don't Miss

How to factory reset an iPhone, from XS on down
how to backup an iPhone without iTunes
Social Media

New Zealand attack shows that as A.I. filters get smarter, so do violators

The shootings in Christchurch, New Zealand were livestreamed to social media, and while stats show networks are improving at removing offending videos, as the system improves, so do the violators' workarounds.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
instagram checkout launches instagramcheckout
Photography

Insta-checkout? New Instagram service lets you shop without leaving the platform

Shopping on Instagram no longer means leaving the platform to checkout in a web browser. Instagram checkout launched in beta today with a handful of retailers, allowing users to checkout without leaving the app.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
what is reddit mac screenshot
Web

Switch up your Reddit routine with these interesting, inspiring, and zany subs

So you've just joined the wonderful world of Reddit and want to explore it. But with so many subreddits to choose from, exploring them can be overwhelming. Here are some of the best subreddits to get you started.
Posted By Drew Prindle
top tech stories facebook
Social Media

Facebook axes alleged discriminatory targeting of ads after civil settlements

Facebook advertisers can no longer use targeting for age, gender or zip code when advertising in the housing, jobs, and credit categories. The changes come as part of a civil settlement, following earlier changes to remove racial targeting.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
facebook messenger 2017 android
Social Media

Facebook Messenger adds quoted replies to better organize group chats

Facebook is rolling out a feature that should help make group chats a whole lot more organized. The feature allows you to reply to specific messages within a group chat, so others will be able to tell what you're replying to.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Crisis Response Hub
Social Media

A Facebook, Instagram bug exposed millions of passwords to its employees

Facebook, Facebook Lite, and Instagram passwords weren't properly encrypted and could be viewed by employees, the company said Thursday. The network estimates millions of users were affected.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Tax Facebook to Save Journalism
Emerging Tech

Should we put a tax on Facebook to keep journalism alive?

Think of it like a carbon tax, which many countries impose on the oil industry to help clean up pollution. The United States should impose a similar mechanism on targeted advertising to counteract how the platforms amplify content that’s…
Posted By Timothy Karr
alternative biometric security systems photo of a young woman holding her smartphone in bed
Mobile

Flex your thumbs (and your brain) with these fun texting games

Gaming consoles keep getting more advanced, but you can still have fun with the good old Latin alphabet. Here are our picks for the best texting games, so you can make the most fun out of that limited data plan or basic cell phone.
Posted By Simon Hill
facebook stories on desktop tested sign
Computing

Man pleads guilty to scamming Facebook and Google out of more than $100M

One of the men behind an elaborate fraud that saw Facebook and Google each hand over tens of millions of dollars has admitted to his part in the scheme. Lithuanian Evaldas Rimasauskas faces up to 30 years in a U.S. jail.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Facebook Pages
Social Media

Facebook axes fake accounts pretending to be legitimate media organizations

Facebook removed more than 2,500 accounts for coordinated inauthentic behavior, including some accounts pretending to be media organizations. A small number pretended to be political groups in the U.S., U.K., and Australia.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Mark Zuckerberg Keynote Address in front of F8 logo
Social Media

Facebook will ban content supporting white nationalism and separatism

Facebook is reportedly banning content supporting white nationalism and separatism from its platforms. It's the company's latest attempt to crack down on the spread of extremism over social media.
Posted By Will Nicol
top tech stories facebook
Social Media

Despite changes, HUD hits Facebook with charges of ad discrimination

After removing several ad categories for housing ads last week, Facebook is now facing charges from the Department of Housing and Urban Development. HUD says the social media network still has tools that allow advertisers to discriminate.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
twitter 13th birthday changed communication head
Social Media

Twitter’s dark mode automatically activates to ease your eyes

Not a fan of Twitter's dark blue "dark" mode? The updated version begins rolling out today with a black background and the option to automatically activate the mode when it's dark outside. Here's how to use Twitter's dark mode.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
facebook why am i seeing this post v1 copy
Social Media

Facebook tries to demystify your news feed with built-in transparency tool

Wondering why some posts appear in your news feed over others? Facebook is attempting to demystify its algorithms with a new tool that tells users why a post appeared in the news feed. The tool also includes shortcuts to newsfeed settings.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis