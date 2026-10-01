X is apparently cooking up a cheaper verified badge, more Grok AI subscriptions are also on the table

X (formerly Twitter) could be planning another overhaul, and this time, Grok might be moving to more subscription tiers. SpaceXAI is considering combining X and Grok into a new four-tier subscription structure, according to an internal document viewed by Bloomberg.

The proposed lineup would stretch from a free option with tighter Grok usage limits all the way to a $100-per-month Ultra plan aimed at power users. A new $8-per-month Lite plan is in the works, which could include access to Grok, a blue verified checkmark, and fewer ads on X.

Grok is the center of X Premium

SpaceXAI appears to be tying its social network and chatbot subscription together. X currently sells Basic for $3 per month, Premium for $8, and Premium+ for $40 on the web. The blue checkmark only comes with Premium and Premium+, while Basic includes features such as editing posts, longer uploads, and reply prioritization. Premium adds reduced ads and higher Grok limits, while Premium+ adds SuperGrok, Grok Bot, and an almost ad-free experience.

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So the proposed $8 Lite tier isn’t basically a cheaper route to verification than today’s Premium subscription. At the other end, Bloomberg says the proposed $100 Ultra plan would include Grok Bot, SpaceXAI’s agent designed to perform tasks on a user’s behalf. The report doesn’t provide details on the other proposed tiers or exactly which Grok usage limits would apply to each one.

None of this is official yet

The plans remain under consideration, and SpaceXAI representatives didn’t respond to Bloomberg’s request for comment. X has already changed its subscription pricing substantially as Grok has become more central to the service. Premium+ jumped to $40 per month following the Grok 3 launch in 2025, twice its previous $22 monthly price at the time.

If this latest proposal survives intact, X’s next pricing overhaul could make that relationship much more explicit. You’d essentially be choosing how much X you want and how much Grok you need. This new Ultra plan also arrives as ChatGPT introduces a hefty $500 plan.

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