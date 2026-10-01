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X is apparently cooking up a cheaper verified badge, more Grok AI subscriptions are also on the table

X’s next subscription shake-up could put Grok in nearly every tier

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X (formerly Twitter) could be planning another overhaul, and this time, Grok might be moving to more subscription tiers. SpaceXAI is considering combining X and Grok into a new four-tier subscription structure, according to an internal document viewed by Bloomberg.

The proposed lineup would stretch from a free option with tighter Grok usage limits all the way to a $100-per-month Ultra plan aimed at power users. A new $8-per-month Lite plan is in the works, which could include access to Grok, a blue verified checkmark, and fewer ads on X.

Grok is the center of X Premium

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SpaceXAI appears to be tying its social network and chatbot subscription together. X currently sells Basic for $3 per month, Premium for $8, and Premium+ for $40 on the web. The blue checkmark only comes with Premium and Premium+, while Basic includes features such as editing posts, longer uploads, and reply prioritization. Premium adds reduced ads and higher Grok limits, while Premium+ adds SuperGrok, Grok Bot, and an almost ad-free experience.

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So the proposed $8 Lite tier isn’t basically a cheaper route to verification than today’s Premium subscription. At the other end, Bloomberg says the proposed $100 Ultra plan would include Grok Bot, SpaceXAI’s agent designed to perform tasks on a user’s behalf. The report doesn’t provide details on the other proposed tiers or exactly which Grok usage limits would apply to each one.

None of this is official yet

Grok
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The plans remain under consideration, and SpaceXAI representatives didn’t respond to Bloomberg’s request for comment. X has already changed its subscription pricing substantially as Grok has become more central to the service. Premium+ jumped to $40 per month following the Grok 3 launch in 2025, twice its previous $22 monthly price at the time.

If this latest proposal survives intact, X’s next pricing overhaul could make that relationship much more explicit. You’d essentially be choosing how much X you want and how much Grok you need. This new Ultra plan also arrives as ChatGPT introduces a hefty $500 plan.

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Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek is a tech journalist and reviewer with seven years of experience covering consumer hardware, with a focus on…
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