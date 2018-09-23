Digital Trends
Soundbar Reviews

Anker Soundcore Infini soundbar review

It's only $100, but this soundbar loses its balance to bring the bass

1 of 11
anker soundbar infini front
anker soundbar infini left angle
anker soundbar infini left angle
anker soundbar infini right angle
anker soundbar infini grill
anker soundbar infini left
anker soundbar infini right
anker soundbar infini top
anker soundbar infini volume buttons
anker soundbar infini remote
anker soundbar infini ports
Anker’s Soundcore Infini will save you a pretty penny, but you’re better off using a piggy bank instead.
Anker’s Soundcore Infini will save you a pretty penny, but you’re better off using a piggy bank instead.
Anker’s Soundcore Infini will save you a pretty penny, but you’re better off using a piggy bank instead.

Highs

  • Slick, intuitive design
  • Super-simple setup

Lows

  • Muffled midrange
  • Metallic treble
  • Poor balance

DT Editors' Rating

5.0
Scores Explained
Parker Hall
By
Research Center: Anker Soundcore Infini Soundbar

Best known for its battery chargers and accessories, Anker’s Soundcore audio lineup started small with highly affordable Bluetooth speakers, and has since expanded its audio presence with impressive noise-canceling headphones and a growing collection of soundbars. The new Soundcore Infini soundbar promises no fuss setup, all the features you want from a budget bar, and “room-shaking bass” for just $100. But, as our review points out, a low price doesn’t always equate to a value pick.

Out of the box, onto the stand

There’s nothing much to the Infini’s packaging (and no, the name isn’t “Infinity” like you’d think), but you’ll get all the accessories you need, including a decently sized remote and batteries, digital optical and Aux cables for connection, a small mounting kit, and a packet of instructions in multiple languages.

You aren’t likely to need the latter, as it’s extremely easy to get things going; simply connect the optical cable between the bar and your TV, plug in the power, and make sure the front-facing LED strip turns teal-green for the digital input. For those with TVs tipping toward the antique shop, there’s also a 3.5mm input and a coaxial digital input, but no HDMI connection (not that we expected one from a $100 soundbar).

Simple and smart

The Infini is as plain Jane as they come, with no real defining characteristics to break up its matte-black body, save the shiny plastic bass ports at the end caps of its 36-inch frame. That said, the design is intuitive, with thoughtful inclusions like a cable guide at the back and a rubberized button strip for power, volume, and source switching up top.

Angled placement of the dual tweeters allows the bar to sit flat or flip forward for mounting.

Angled placement of dual tweeters set beneath the Infini’s mesh metal grill allows the bar to sit on your TV console, or flip forward for wall mounting via screw holes on its bottom. Those are complemented by a pair of up-firing 2 x 3-inch drivers, which account for the Infini’s built in “subwoofers,” with no way to add a separate subwoofer later, unfortunately.

The Infini’s lack of ARC HDMI connection means you won’t be able to use your TV remote for basic functionality, requiring one more remote to add to your arsenal. To make things simpler, though, the Infini goes into standby mode whenever it’s at rest for more than 30 minutes, automatically booting back up when it receives an audio signal.

Anker Soundcore Infini Soundbar Compared To
yamaha yas 207 soundbar prod
Yamaha YAS-207 soundbar
sonos beam press
Sonos Beam
samsung hw nw700
Samsung HW-NW700
samsung hw k950 atmos product
Samsung HW-K950 Dolby Atmos
q acoustics m2 soundbase
Q Acoustics M2 Soundbase
definitive technology w studio micro 3 1 soundbar ultra slim 31 wireless sound bar music streaming system
Definitive Technology W Studio Micro…
monoprice sound bar and subwoofer soundbarpress
Monoprice 42-inch Sound Bar
yamaha srt 1000 press image
Yamaha SRT-1000
sony ht xt1 press image
Sony HT-XT1
vizio s5451w c2 productthumb
Vizio S5451w-c2
samsung hw h550 review
Samsung HW-H550
philips fidelio htl910 review htl7180 press image
Philips Fidelio HTL9100
Paradigm Soundtrack
yamaha-yas-101-top-angle-left
Yamaha YAS-101
samsung ht x810 review panasonic sc htb350
Samsung HT-X810

The remote offers a relatively intuitive collection of buttons, including quick keys for switching between Movie, Dialogue, and Music modes, volume and source control, and a Bluetooth key for audio streaming from your smartphone or other device.

Performance

You might think such a tiny collection of drivers would have trouble reproducing convincing cinema sound — and you’d be right. But it’s not a lack of punch or power that keeps the Infini from outclassing the sound performance of competing bars (or even upper crest TVs). It does a poor job of keeping things balanced, forcing you to choose between muffled or tinny sound.

anker soundbar infini remote
Dan Baker/Digital Trends

Unfortunately, scrolling through all three sound modes reveals no real Goldilocks Zone. The Movie mode offers a solid punch of bass, but the midrange struggles, creating throaty, boom-y voices and low-end effects and eschewing dialogue to the point that you have to ramp up the volume for clarity.

Higher voices and effects resonate with an aluminum clang.

Switching to the Dialogue mode offers some relief from the smoosh-y midrange and much more clarity in the treble, but it does so by sacrificing bass. What’s more, higher voices and effects tend to resonate with an aluminum clang, as if bouncing off sheet metal. The Music mode offers a bit more balance between registers, but the problems aren’t eliminated. Frankly, we found ourselves preferring our TV’s built-in speakers in some cases for intelligible dialogue.

We will applaud the Infini for its ability to get plenty loud, and when it comes to bass response, it’s certainly a major step up from your TV speakers. For our money, though, that’s not enough to make it a worthwhile buy.

Our Take

Anker’s Soundcore Infini soundbar will save you a pretty penny, but you’re better off using a piggy bank instead.

Is there a better alternative?

You may not want to hear this, but we actually suggest you triple down and move up to Yamaha’s YAS-207, one of the best value propositions on the market, or  — if you want something truly tiny — Polk’s Magnifi Mini. If you absolutely can’t go above $100, however, we recommend trading your Benjamin for Vizio’s SB3621 instead.

How long will it last?

A basic product of this kind, without HDMI connection, isn’t exactly future proof, but the unit appears to be relatively robust for its price point and should last a few years at the least.

Should you buy it?

No. It’s not the worst you could do for $100, but you can invest that money more wisely elsewhere.

amazon alexa powered audio gear subwoofer amplifier echo plus event 09 2018 4353
Home Theater

Amazon’s horde of new Alexa-powered audio gear includes subwoofer, new amplifier

Amazon's quest to take over the world with its Alexa voice assistant just got a bit closer to realization, as the company has unleashed an army of new audio devices. We've got the low-down on all of them here.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
alexa echo fire tv amazon 2018 devices event
Smart Home

That's a lotta Alexa. Amazon drops smart subs, plugs, even a microwave

Amazon's hardware announcement likely means a whole bunch of new Amazon Alexa gadgets. From a microwave to stereo equipment, here are our guesses on which devices we'll see, which could total as many as eight.
Posted By Caleb Denison, Kim Wetzel
Vizio M Series
Home Theater

Learn how to calibrate your home theater speakers for sheer audio bliss

Make your home theater rumble just right with our manual speaker setup guide, a simple, step-by-step walkthrough to getting the most from your audio equipment without needing to rely on imperfect automatic calibration.
Posted By Ryan Waniata, Caleb Denison
what is hdmi 2 0 explained
Home Theater

HDMI 2.0b is a whole lot more than just a connection to your TV

HDMI 2.0b is the backbone for many of the latest updates in 4K UHD technology. And while a new cable standard can often involve a bunch of changes for consumers, that is not the case this time around.
Posted By Caleb Denison
Fire TV Recast
Home Theater

Amazon’s Fire TV Recast promises over-the-air shows, DVR for all your screens

Amazon has set its sights on the cord-cutting crowd with a new over-the-air HD receiver and DVR called the Fire TV Recast. The box, which starts at $229, can record two programs at the same time and stream live content to Fire TV devices.
Posted By Simon Cohen
new on hulu into the dark body
Home Theater

What’s new on Hulu and what’s leaving in October 2018

Our complete list of what's new on Hulu for October 2018, our personal favorites, and which titles will be removed will help you catch up on all the site has to offer -- and also ensure you don't miss any titles heading into the streaming…
Posted By Rick Marshall
Amazon Echo Sub Hands-on
Product Review

With the thump of an Echo Sub, Alexa goes from an assistant to a DJ

Amazon’s Echo Sub can pair with an Echo to provide the room-filling bass that little speakers just can’t muster on their own. And at $130, all that bass won’t break the bank, either.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
Daredevil
Movies & TV

'Daredevil' season 3 arrives next month, promises to 'let the devil out'

Season 3 of Daredevil will premiere October 19 on Netflix, so here is everything we know about the next set of adventures featuring Marvel Comics' man without fear before the third season's debut.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Samsung’s UBD-K8500 player
Home Theater

If you've got questions about Ultra HD Blu-ray, we've got answers

Ultra HD Blu-ray discs and players are a killer way to beef up your home theater. Here's everything you need to know about one of the most significant advances in home entertainment to arrive in years.
Posted By Caleb Denison
how to pre order new amazon echo devices smart plug 2018 1
Smart Home

Here’s how to pre-order everything Amazon announced this week

Amazon announced new devices available in its Echo, Fire TV, and AmazonBasics lineups. Most of the devices aren't available quite yet but if you head over to Amazon, you can pre-order them.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
new on hbo my dinner with herve
Home Theater

'My Dinner with Hervé,' more 'Flight of the Concords' arrive on HBO in October

Whether you're a cable lifer or a staunch cord cutter, there's never been a better time to get down with premium TV. Follow us to find out what's new on HBO each month. October 2018 brings My Dinner With Hervé and Camping.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Black Panther review
Movies & TV

The best movies on Netflix in September 2018, from 'Spotlight’ to ‘Black Panther’

Save yourself from hours wasted scrolling through Netflix's massive library by checking out our picks for the streamer's best movies available right now, whether you're into explosive action, subdued humor, or anything in between.
Posted By Will Nicol
best shows on netflix untitledbest dragon prince featured
Movies & TV

September brings 'The Dragon Prince,' an animated war series, to Netflix

Looking for a new show to binge? Lucky for you, we've curated a list of the best shows on Netflix, whether you're a fan of outlandish anime, dramatic period pieces, or shows that leave you questioning what lies beyond.
Posted By Will Nicol
jacobs ladder trailer poster for 5817310992001
Movies & TV

Out of movies to binge? Our staff picks the best flicks on Hulu right now

From classics to blockbusters, Hulu offers some great films to its subscribers. Check out the best movies on Hulu, whether you're into charming adventure tales or gruesome horror stories.
Posted By Will Nicol