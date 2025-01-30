 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Asteroid with a 1% chance of hitting Earth in 2032 spotted by astronomers

By
Artist's impression of an asteroid. This image is not intended to reflect the characteristics of any specific known asteroid.
Artist's impression of an asteroid. This image is not intended to reflect the characteristics of any specific known asteroid. ESA-Science Office

Astronomers have made a startling discovery: a medium-sized asteroid that could potentially impact the Earth within the next 10 years. However, experts agree that the public does not have to be concerned about this just yet, as space agencies are still in the process of collecting more data to determine the exact path of the object.

Named 2024 YR4, the asteroid was discovered on December 27, 2024 by the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) telescope in Río Hurtado, Chile, and is projected to come close to Earth in December 2032.

Recommended Videos

“Shortly after its discovery, automated asteroid warning systems determined that the object had a very small chance of potentially impacting Earth on 22 December 2032,” the European Space Agency (ESA) writes. “2024 YR4 is estimated to be between 40 m and 100 m wide. An asteroid this size impacts Earth on average every few thousand years and could cause severe damage to a local region.”

Please enable Javascript to view this content

With a 1.2% estimated probability of impacting the Earth, that makes this asteroid of immediate concern to astronomers who track potentially hazardous objects. “Asteroid 2024 YR4 is now rated at Level 3 on the Torino Impact Hazard Scale: a close encounter that warrants attention from astronomers and the public,” ESA says. However, the agency emphasizes that the probability of impact estimations can change significantly as more data is collected: “It is important to remember that an asteroid’s impact probability often rises at first before quickly dropping to zero after additional observations.”

Finding an asteroid of this size with this high a probability of impact is a rare event, and the 2024 YR4 is now at the top of ESA’s near-Earth object Risk List and a similar list from NASA’s Sentry program. However, the relatively large risk calculation is related to the large uncertainty of early asteroid observations. The likelihood is that as more observations of the asteroid are made and its trajectory can be calculated more accurately, the chances of it impacting Earth will go down, possibly to nil.

Experts who are involved in tracking the asteroid, like David Rankin of the Catalina Sky Survey, have assured people that they don’t need to concern themselves with this asteroid yet. “People should absolutely not worry about this yet,” Rankin said to Space.com. “Impact probability is still very low, and the most likely outcome will be a close approaching rock that misses us.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina has been the space writer at Digital Trends space writer for six years, covering human space exploration, planetary…
Hubble discovers over 1,000 new asteroids thanks to photobombing
This NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image of the barred spiral galaxy UGC 12158 looks like someone took a white marking pen to it. In reality it is a combination of time exposures of a foreground asteroid moving through Hubble’s field of view, photobombing the observation of the galaxy. Several exposures of the galaxy were taken, which is evidenced by the dashed pattern.

The Hubble Space Telescope is most famous for taking images of far-off galaxies, but it is also useful for studying objects right here in our own solar system. Recently, researchers have gotten creative and found a way to use Hubble data to detect previously unknown asteroids that are mostly located in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.

The researchers discovered an incredible 1,031 new asteroids, many of them small and difficult to detect with several hundred of them less than a kilometer in size. To identify the asteroids, the researchers combed through a total of 37,000 Hubble images taken over a 19-year time period, identifying the tell-tale trail of asteroids zipping past Hubble's camera.

Read more
Asteroid impacted by spacecraft is reshaped like an M&M ‘with a bite taken out’
An illustration shows a spacecraft from NASA's DART mission approaching the asteroid it was intended to redirect.

In 2022, the world watched with fascination as NASA deliberately crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid in a test of what kind of defense options might be available to humanity if an incoming asteroid ever threatened Earth. Observers could tell very quickly that the test, called the Double Asteroid Redirection Test or DART, was successful in changing the asteroid's orbit. But now astronomers have learned more, finding that the impact may have reshaped the asteroid significantly.

The asteroid impacted, called Dimorphos, is very small at around 500 feet across, and the DART spacecraft crashed into it at a tremendous speed of nearly 4 miles per second. Researchers have now used computer modeling to see the effects of this impact, given the limited amount of information we have on the composition and uneven surface of Dimorphos.

Read more
NASA has collected a whopping 121 grams of sample from asteroid Bennu
A view of eight sample trays containing the final material from asteroid Bennu. The dust and rocks were poured into the trays from the top plate of the Touch-and-Go Sample Acquisition Mechanism (TAGSAM) head. 51.2 grams were collected from this pour, bringing the final mass of asteroid sample to 121.6 grams.

When the OSIRIS-REx dropped a capsule in the Utah desert last year, it made headlines around the globe for returning NASA's first sample of an asteroid to Earth. Scientists were eager to get their hands on the sample of asteroid Bennu to learn about the early formation of the solar system, but actually getting at the sample proved to be rather trickier than imagined.

Scientists were able to extract 70 grams of material from the sample canister relatively easily, making it by far the largest asteroid sample ever brought to Earth, but two troublesome fasteners made it difficult to extract the rest of the sample. The team knew it had plenty more sample inside, but it had to be patient as special new tools were constructed that could undo the fasteners without losing a single gram of the precious sample.

Read more