 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. Photography
  4. News

Astronaut’s video offers rare fish-eye view from the ISS

Trevor Mogg
By

An astronaut aboard the International Space Station (ISS) has shared a rarely seen view from the orbiting outpost that shows our planet from horizon to horizon.

The video, captured by Italian astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, was made possible by recording Earth through a fish-eye lens. Covering a distance of about 4,300 miles, the video (below) starts just south of Ireland before passing over France, the Mediterranean islands of Sardinia and Sicily, the Nile, and the Red Sea before reaching the Horn of Africa.

The approximate route taken by the ISS, from just south of Ireland to the Horn of Africa around 4,300 miles away.
The approximate route taken by the ISS in the video, from just south of Ireland to the Horn of Africa around 4,300 miles away. Google

“Fly with me! From Ireland to the Horn of Africa through a fisheye lens,” Cristoforetti wrote in a tweet accompanying the video. “It distorts the geometry a bit, but it allows me to show you the almost entire view we have from Space Station, from horizon to horizon!”

Fly with me! From Ireland to the Horn of Africa through a fisheye lens – it distorts the geometry a bit, but it allows me to show you the almost entire view we have from Space Station, from horizon to horizon! #MissionMinerva @Space_Station @esa pic.twitter.com/ORKUNYouKQ

&mdash; Samantha Cristoforetti (@AstroSamantha) August 31, 2022

Cristoforetti has been keeping her one million Twitter followers up to date with her space station activities since reaching orbit five months ago. Besides offering advice to wannabe astronauts, past posts have also included a gorgeous view of a moonlit Earth, a lunar eclipse from space, a time lapse showing how the sun sometimes doesn’t set for astronauts on the station, and, just last week, an investigation into a strange bright light that she spotted on Earth.

Cristoforetti even took time out to recreate a moment from the hit 2013 space movie Gravity.

The International Space Station has been in operation for two decades and orbits Earth at an altitude of about 250 miles. For more on how visiting astronauts live and work aboard the space-based laboratory, check out these videos made by various crews over the years.

Editors' Recommendations

Merged galaxy gives a glimpse at the future of the Milky Way

The galaxy NGC 7727 was born from the merger of two galaxies that started around a billion years ago. The cosmic dance of the two galaxies has resulted in the spectacular wispy shape of NGC 7727. At the heart of the galaxy, two supermassive black holes are spiralling closer to each other, expected to merge within 250 million years, the blink of an eye in astronomical time. This image of NGC 7727 was captured by the FOcal Reducer and low dispersion Spectrograph 2 (FORS2) instrument at ESO’s Very Large Telescope (VLT).

Astronaut snaps ‘spectacular’ aurora from the space station

An aurora as seen from the space station.

How to watch SpaceX’s Cargo Dragon depart ISS on Friday

A SpaceX Crew Dragon approaches the space station.

Check out this sublime ISS image showing a moonlit Earth

Earth bathed in moonlight.

Watch NASA’s trailer for new show on highly anticipated lunar mission

NASA's SLS rocket on its way to the launchpad.

Watch SpaceX test fire its next-gen Super Heavy rocket

watch spacex test fire its next gen super heavy rocket

Making oxygen in space more efficiently using magnets

The International Space Station captured from the Crew Dragon.

How to watch the Perseids Meteor Shower this weekend

A shower of Perseid meteors lights up the sky in 2009 in this NASA time-lapse image.

Betelgeuse blew its top, leaving an interior jiggling like jelly

Illustration of changes in the brightness of the red supergiant star Betelgeuse.

Two galaxies collide in epic image from Gemini North telescope

This image from the Gemini North telescope in Hawai‘i reveals a pair of interacting spiral galaxies — NGC 4568 (bottom) and NGC 4567 (top) — as they begin to clash and merge. The galaxies will eventually form a single elliptical galaxy in around 500 million years.

Plotting the death of our sun using data from Gaia

gaia sun fate stellar evolution pillars 1

Six tiny satellites will form a huge virtual telescope to study space weather

The first of six SunRISE SmallSats is shown here at a Utah State University Space Dynamics Laboratory clean room being worked on by engineers. Pointed toward the camera is the SmallSat’s Sun-facing side, including its fully deployed solar arrays.

This colorful Hubble dreamscape is sculpted by newborn stars

This celestial cloudscape from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope captures the colorful region in the Orion Nebula surrounding the Herbig-Haro object HH 505. Herbig-Haro objects are luminous regions surrounding newborn stars that form when stellar winds or jets of gas spew from these infant stars creating shockwaves that collide with nearby gas and dust at high speeds. In the case of HH 505, these outflows originate from the star IX Ori, which lies on the outskirts of the Orion Nebula around 1,000 light-years from Earth. The outflows themselves are visible as gracefully curving structures at the top and bottom of this image. Their interaction with the large-scale flow of gas and dust from the core of the nebula distorts them into sinuous curves.