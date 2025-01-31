 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Axiom-4 crew includes first Indian space agency astronaut to travel to ISS

By
The Axiom Mission 4, or Ax-4, crew will launch aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida no earlier than Spring 2025. From left to right: Tibor Kapu of Hungary, ISRO (Indian Space Research Organization) astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski of Poland.
The Axiom Mission 4, or Ax-4, crew will launch aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida no earlier than Spring 2025. From left to right: Tibor Kapu of Hungary, ISRO (Indian Space Research Organization) astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski of Poland. SpaceX

The company Axiom Space is gearing up for its fourth private mission to the International Space Station (ISS). Set to launch this spring, the Ax-4 mission will carry four crew members to the station, including an astronaut from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), marking the first time an ISRO member will travel there.

The crew is made up of former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, who will act as commander, plus pilot Shubhanshu Shukla of the ISRO, and two mission specialists from the European Space Agency: project astronaut Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski of Poland and Tibor Kapu of Hungary. The crew has now been approved by NASA to spend up to 14 days at the ISS.

Recommended Videos

“I am excited to see continued interest and dedication for the private astronaut missions aboard the International Space Station,” said Dana Weigel, manager of NASA’s International Space Station Program at the agency’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. “As NASA looks toward the future of low Earth orbit, private astronaut missions help pave the way and expand access to the unique microgravity environment.”

Please enable Javascript to view this content

The crew have been preparing for their mission since August last year, including learning the ins and outs of the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft that they will travel in and the Falcon 9 rocket which will launch it. They will spend their two weeks in orbit working on science experiments, outreach, and commercial activities, including contributing to research on the effects of spaceflight on the human body via the TRISH program which gathers data from commercial astronauts on health outcomes.

With its international crew, the mission includes the second national astronauts to go to space for India, Poland, and Hungary, and the first time that members from each nation are participating in a mission to the ISS. Axiom Space has emphasized its interest in collaborating with space agencies around the world, including forging a partnership with ESA for taking astronauts to the ISS.

“Working with the talented and diverse Ax-4 crew has been a deeply rewarding experience,” said Whitson. “Witnessing their selfless dedication and commitment to expanding horizons and creating opportunities for their nations in space exploration is truly remarkable. Each crew member brings unique strengths and perspectives, making our mission not just a scientific endeavor, but a testament to human ingenuity and teamwork. The importance of our mission is about pushing the limits of what we can achieve together and inspiring future generations to dream bigger and reach farther.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina has been the space writer at Digital Trends space writer for six years, covering human space exploration, planetary…
Astronauts on the ISS forced to shelter from dangerous space junk
The International Space Station.

The International Space Station NASA

Astronauts on board the International Space Station were roused from sleep last night and had to shelter in their spacecraft due to a threat from space debris. NASA described the situation as a "standard precautionary measure," and the crew has now resumed its normal operations. The cause of the debris was the breaking up of a satellite in orbit, which was at an altitude similar to the station.

Read more
Data from Inspiration4 astronauts suggests short space trips aren’t harmful to health
SpaceX's Inspiration4 crew in orbit.

New research that was conducted on the four civilian astronauts of the Inspiration4 mission shows the effects of short-duration spaceflight on the human body. Though a very small sample size of just four people, researchers hope that this work can indicate that private spaceflight does not pose a health risk to potential astronauts.

The four members of the Inspiration4 crew launched in September 2021 and spent three says in space, visiting low-Earth orbit. That makes their experiences comparable to astronauts on the International Space Station (ISS) in terms of their exposure to space radiation, the researchers say. Over 100,000 pieces of health-related data were collected from the crew, seeing how their bodies responded to time in space.

Read more
First Black astronaut candidate finally reaches space at age 90
NS-25 astronauts during training at Launch Site One. (May 18, 2024)

The NS-25 astronauts during training at Launch Site One. Blue Origin

Ed Dwight, was selected for NASA training in 1961, but the first Black astronaut candidate for the U.S. never got the chance to travel to space -- until now. Today, May 19, Dwight reached the edge of space as part of the 25th flight for the Blue Origin company -- more than 60 years after he was first selected. At 90 years old, Dwight is the oldest person to travel to space.

Read more