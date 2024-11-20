 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Scientists discover a baby exoplanet ‘just’ 3 million years old

By
An artist's depiction of the system showing the host star, transiting planet, misaligned transition disk, and wide binary companion (in the background).
An artist's depiction of the system showing the host star, transiting planet, misaligned transition disk, and wide binary companion (in the background). NASA/JPL-Caltech/R. Hurt, K. Miller (Caltech/IPAC)

It’s rare that 3 million years old would be considered young, but that’s the case for a recently discovered exoplanet. The study of planets outside our solar system, called exoplanets, has exploded in the last decade with more than 5,000 confirmed discoveries to date. But most of those are older, fully mature planets comparable in age to the Earth, which is around 4.5 billion years old.

Recently, though, astronomers using NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) found a planetary baby, which is the youngest transiting planet discovered so far. It is called transiting because it was spotted when it passed in front of its host star, in an event called a transit, which astronomers can spot by looking for dips in brightness from the star.

Recommended Videos

“To our knowledge, this makes IRAS 04125+2902 b the youngest transiting planet discovered so far by a factor of about three,” the authors wrote in their paper in the journal Nature describing the finding.

Related

Previous researchers have discovered young exoplanets that are between 10 million and 40 million years old, but not younger than that — in part because planets this young can still be forming from the disk of matter around their stars, called the protoplanetary disk, or because this disk is so dense with dust and gas that it hides the baby planets from view. In this case, there was something funny about the disk of matter around star IRAS 04125+2902 that enabled the scientists to see the exoplanet — the disk was skewed, being at an odd angle compared to the orbital plane of the star.

The young planet is very close to its star, with a year there lasting just under nine Earth days, but it is big with a radius more than 10 times that of Earth. That size means it could be on its way to becoming a type of planet called a super-Earth or a sub-Neptune, types which we don’t see in our solar system but are common beyond it.

The planet is also relatively nearby, at around 520 light-years away from Earth. That makes it a great place to study how planets form, the researchers write, and suggest that using a tool like the James Webb Space Telescope could help uncover more about this unusual star and its planet: “Given its close proximity to Earth [160 parsecs, or 520 light-years] and rare configuration, the system is a powerful environment for understanding early formation and migration.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina has been the space writer at Digital Trends space writer for six years, covering human space exploration, planetary…
Astronomers discover rare ‘exo-Venus’ just 40 light-years away
Gliese 12 b, which orbits a cool, red dwarf star located just 40 light-years away, promises to tell astronomers more about how planets close to their stars retain or lose their atmospheres. In this artist’s concept, Gliese 12 b is shown retaining a thin atmosphere.

Gliese 12 b, which orbits a cool, red dwarf star located just 40 light-years away, promises to tell astronomers more about how planets close to their stars retain or lose their atmospheres. In this artist’s concept, Gliese 12 b is shown retaining a thin atmosphere. NASA/JPL-Caltech/R. Hurt (Caltech-IPAC)

Astronomers have discovered a rare type of planet called an "exo-Venus," which is between the size of Earth and Venus and is located just 40 light-years away -- practically in our back yard. Although scientists think that planets of this size could be very common in our galaxy, they are hard to identify because they are so much smaller than the big gas giants that are more commonly discovered. This new planet also seems to have similar temperatures to Earth, and studying it could help to explain how atmospheres develop and how Earth became habitable.

Read more
James Webb observes extremely hot exoplanet with 5,000 mph winds
This artist’s concept shows what the hot gas-giant exoplanet WASP-43 b could look like. WASP-43 b is a Jupiter-sized planet circling a star roughly 280 light-years away, in the constellation Sextans. The planet orbits at a distance of about 1.3 million miles (0.014 astronomical units, or AU), completing one circuit in about 19.5 hours. Because it is so close to its star, WASP-43 b is probably tidally locked: its rotation rate and orbital period are the same, such that one side faces the star at all times.

Astronomers using the James Webb Space Telescope have modeled the weather on a distant exoplanet, revealing winds whipping around the planet at speeds of 5,000 miles per hour.

Researchers looked at exoplanet WASP-43 b, located 280 light-years away. It is a type of exoplanet called a hot Jupiter that is a similar size and mass to Jupiter, but orbits much closer to its star at just 1.3 million miles away, far closer than Mercury is to the sun. It is so close to its star that gravity holds it in place, with one side always facing the star and the other always facing out into space, so that one side (called the dayside) is burning hot and the other side (called the nightside) is much cooler. This temperature difference creates epic winds that whip around the planet's equator.

Read more
First indications of a rare, rainbow ‘glory effect’ on hellish exoplanet
For the first time, potential signs of the rainbow-like ‘glory effect’ have been detected on a planet outside our Solar System. Glory are colourful concentric rings of light that occur only under peculiar conditions. Data from ESA’s sensitive Characterising ExOplanet Satellite, Cheops, along with several other ESA and NASA missions, suggest this delicate phenomenon is beaming straight at Earth from the hellish atmosphere of ultra-hot gas giant WASP-76b, 637 light-years away.

Just from looking at our own solar system, we can see that planets come in a wide variety of colors -- from the dusty red of Mars to the bright blues of Uranus and Neptune. Planets like Jupiter have beautiful bands of color caused by variations in the atmosphere, while it's hard to even see the surface of Venus because its atmosphere is so thick. But there are other variations in color which planets can display, like a stunning rainbow-hued set of circular rings called a glory.

Glories are observed on Earth, and have been seen just once on another planet, Venus. But now, researchers believe they may have identified a glory on a planet outside our solar system for the first time. The extreme exoplanet WASP-76b could be host to the first known extrasolar glory, observed by the European Space Agency (ESA)'s Characterising ExOplanet Satellite (Cheops).

Read more