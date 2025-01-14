 Skip to main content
See the amazing images of Mercury captured by the BepiColombo mission

This is one of a series of images taken by the ESA/JAXA BepiColombo mission on 8 January 2025 as the spacecraft sped by for its sixth and final gravity assist manoeuvre at the planet. Flying over Mercury's north pole gave the spacecraft's monitoring camera 1 (M-CAM 1) a unique opportunity to peer down into the shadowy polar craters. M-CAM 1 took this long-exposure photograph of Mercury's north pole at 07:07 CET, when the spacecraft was about 787 km from the planet’s surface. The spacecraft’s closest approach of 295 km took place on the planet's night side at 06:59 CET.
The European Space Agency (ESA)’s BepiColombo mission has made another flyby of Mercury, capturing fascinating images of this lesser-studied inner planet. On January 8, 2025, the spacecraft made its sixth flyby of the small planet located close to the sun, taking advantage of the planet’s gravity to adjust its course so it can enter orbit in 2026.

On the flyby, the spacecraft passed within just 180 miles of Mercury’s surface, enabling it to capture close-up images of the planet. It passed the planet’s night side, which faces out into space and away from the sun, then over its north pole before swinging over to see its north hemisphere in the sunlight. The images were captured with the spacecraft’s three monitoring cameras, called M-CAM 1, 2, and 3, which take black-and-white images with a resolution of 1024 x 1024. Despite this relatively low resolution, the images are still scientifically valuable as they show many of the planet’s surface features.

This is one of a series of images taken by the ESA/JAXA BepiColombo mission on 8 January 2025 as the spacecraft sped by for its sixth and final gravity assist manoeuvre at the planet. Monitoring camera 2 (M-CAM 2) took this photo at 07:17 CET, when the spacecraft was about 2103 km from the planet’s surface. The spacecraft’s closest approach of 295 km took place on the planet's night side at 06:59 CET.
There won’t be any more close-up images of Mercury from the monitoring cameras in the future, as the spacecraft is scheduled to split into several different parts. In addition to the Mercury Transfer Module, which is the part of the spacecraft that is responsible for carrying the mission to Mercury, there are also two orbiters called the Mercury Planetary Orbiter and the Mercury Magnetospheric Orbiter, which will split off to enter orbit. As the monitoring cameras are on the Mercury Transfer Module, they won’t get the chance to take any more images of Mercury.

This is one of a series of images taken by the ESA/JAXA BepiColombo mission on 8 January 2025 as the spacecraft sped by for its sixth and final gravity assist manoeuvre at the planet. After flying over the planet's north pole, the spacecraft had clear views of Mercury's sunlit northern hemisphere. Monitoring camera 1 (M-CAM 1) took this photo at 07:12 CET, when the spacecraft was about 1427 km from the planet’s surface. The spacecraft’s closest approach of 295 km took place on the planet's night side at 06:59 CET.
The images taken show the craters covering the surface, including those at the planet’s north pole, which are steep enough that their floors are in perpetual darkness. These dark regions could contain water ice, and investigating this possibility is a major aim for the mission.

This is one of a series of images taken by the ESA/JAXA BepiColombo mission on 8 January 2025 as the spacecraft sped by for its sixth and final gravity assist manoeuvre at the planet. Flying over Mercury's north pole gave the spacecraft's monitoring camera 1 (M-CAM 1) a unique opportunity to peer down into the shadowy polar craters.M-CAM 1 took this long-exposure photograph of Mercury's north pole at 07:07 CET, when the spacecraft was about 787 km from the planet’s surface. The spacecraft’s closest approach of 295 km took place on the planet's night side at 06:59 CET.
M-CAM 1 took this long-exposure photograph of Mercury’s north pole, with the spacecraft about 787 kilometers from the planet’s surface.  ESA/BepiColombo/MTM

It’s also not known exactly what Mercury is made of, so studying its composition in more detail is another aim for the mission and should help explain how the planet formed.

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina has been the space writer at Digital Trends space writer for six years, covering human space exploration, planetary…
