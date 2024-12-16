Blue Origin edges closer to New Glenn rocket’s maiden flight

Blue Origin is set to conduct a crucial wet dress rehearsal ahead of the inaugural flight of the New Glenn rocket, which it’s hoping to perform before the end of the year.

Dave Limp, the company’s CEO, said in a post on X on Monday that Blue Origin is “clear to complete a wet dress rehearsal this week ahead of a hotfire” of the rocket’s engines.

We are all clear to complete a wet dress rehearsal this week ahead of hotfire for #NewGlenn — Dave Limp (@davill) December 16, 2024

A wet dress rehearsal is a vital element of rocket launch preparations as it provides an chance for engineers to ensure that everything is functioning as it should in preparation for the all-important liftoff. The term “wet” refers to the use of real cryogenic fuels, such as liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen, that are vital for testing the rocket’s systems under conditions similar to an actual launch. The process involves a simulation of the countdown process while loading the rocket with the propellants. All of the pre-launch steps are performed, leading right up to just before liftoff.

As it carries out the wet dress rehearsal, Blue Origin will be hoping to receive a license from the Federal Aviation Administration for hotfire and launch.

The highly anticipated launch of Blue Origin’s first orbital, two-stage rocket will take place from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Up to now, the spaceflight company set up by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos 24 years ago has only flown the single-stage suborbital New Shepard rocket, so the New Glenn’s maiden launch is a big deal for Blue Origin.

The upcoming NG-1 mission will carry the Blue Ring Pathfinder payload, which will test key technologies for Blue Origin’s future orbital transfer vehicle. It includes a communications array, power system, and flight computer, which will be evaluated during a six-hour mission while attached to the rocket’s second stage.

“There is a growing demand to quickly move and position equipment and infrastructure in multiple orbits,” Limp said in another X post. “Blue Ring has advanced propulsion and communication capabilities for government and commercial customers to handle these maneuvers precisely and efficiently. This Blue Ring Pathfinder is equipped with storage and compute virtualization to demonstrate anomaly detection using machine learning. Its mission kit provides high-performance, radiation-tolerant compute and storage akin to today’s cloud-based offerings.”

Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket is about 320 feet (98 meters) tall, and features a seven-meter payload fairing with double the volume of standard five-meter class commercial launch systems. Blue Origin has described the fairing as being “large enough to hold three school buses.”