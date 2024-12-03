 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Check out astronaut’s stunning ‘science and art’ from the ISS

By
Earth, space, and the ISS as seen from the space station.
Don Pettit / NASA

“So full of techno-cool and art-cool,” American astronaut Don Pettit wrote in a social media post describing his latest image from the International Space Station (ISS).

The remarkable photo is filled with light from stars and cities, with the trails created by keeping the camera shutter open for an extended period. We can also see the airglow on Earth’s horizon, sunlight glinting off the SpaceX’s distant Starlink satellites, several spacecraft docked at the ISS, and parts of the station itself, too.

Recommended Videos

“I think these are a blend of both science and art,” Pettit wrote. “There is so much techno-geek stuff to see, or you can simply sit back and think ‘How cool.’”

Related

Star trail from ISS; I think these are a blend of both science and art. There is so much techno-geek stuff to see, or you can simply sit back and think “How cool”.

This one shows atmospheric airglow, yellow-green at 120km and the fainter upper red at 400km, star trails moving in… pic.twitter.com/c58CeJxIgh

&mdash; Don Pettit (@astro_Pettit) December 3, 2024

Referring to the image, which was captured from the ISS as it orbited about 250 miles above Earth, Pettit added: “This one shows atmospheric airglow, yellow-green at 120km and the fainter upper red at 400km, star trails moving in arcs on the left and straight lines on the right, Starlink satellites flashing sunlight off their solar panel, the Cygnus cargo vehicle (left), my Soyuz vehicle (center), and the Russian laboratory module MLM (right).”

Pettit, who arrived at the space station in September on his fourth orbital mission, and who at 69 is NASA’s oldest serving astronaut, has earned a reputation over the years for capturing creative imagery from the space-based laboratory. One of his notable shots from recent months shows a crewed SpaceX capsule streaking brightly across the blackness of space as it returned to Earth at the end of the historic Polaris Dawn mission that saw the first-ever privately funded spacewalk. Another stunner by Pettit shows moonlight reflecting off the Amazon basin in South America, with the striking scene prompting Pettit to describe it as looking like “flowing silver snakes.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
View of Hurricane Milton captured from space by ISS astronaut
Hurricane Milton is pictured as a Category 5 storm in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Yucatan Peninsula from the space station on Oct. 8, 2024.

As Hurricane Milton approaches Florida and threatens to bring extreme weather and damage to the region, it is being tracked from space including by those on the International Space Station (ISS).

NASA has joined other federal agencies in urging residents in the area to evacuate. "FEMA is urging anyone in Milton’s path to evacuate immediately," NASA is warning. "Do not wait. Milton is currently a Category 4 storm tracking toward central Florida and is anticipated to make landfall Wednesday night."

Read more
Astronaut enjoys out-of-this-world view from his bedroom window
An aurora as seen from a Crew Dragon spacecraft docked at the ISS.

A NASA astronaut aboard the International Space Station (ISS) has posted a beautiful image showing an aurora over Earth.

Matthew Dominick has been aboard the ISS since March and is due to return home on a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft on Sunday. In fact, it was from the docked Crew Dragon that he captured the stunning shot.

Read more
An ace photographer is about to leave the ISS. Here are his best shots
The moon and Earth as seen from the ISS.

NASA astronaut Matthew Dominick is preparing to return to Earth after spending seven months living and working aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

After arriving at the orbital outpost, Dominick -- who is on his first mission to space -- quickly earned a reputation for being an ace photographer. He's been using the facility’s plethora of high-end cameras and lenses to capture amazing shots from his unique vantage point some 250 miles above Earth. Sharing his content on social media, the American astronaut has always been happy to reveal how he captured the imagery and offer extra insight for folks interested to know more.

Read more