 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

D-RATS astronauts test lunar technology in the desert

Trevor Mogg
By

A team comprising people from NASA and its Japanese counterpart, JAXA, is currently in an Arizona desert carrying out tests of a rover and other technology that could one day be heading to the moon.

NASA’s Desert Research and Technology Studies (D-RATS) has been operating on an annual basis since the late 1990s, but the work is becoming increasingly important as the space agency is on the verge of launching a new era of lunar exploration through its Artemis program.

A lunar rover in an Arizona desert as part of tests for a lunar mission.
NASA

Current D-RATS members include NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Stan Love, along with their Japanese colleagues Aki Hoshide and Norishige Kanai.

“D-RATS will consist of three simulated missions, each lasting three days, and will be located at Black Point Lava Flow, 40 miles from Flagstaff, Arizona,” NASA explained in a post on its website. “This unique location will allow teams to emulate conditions astronauts will experience near the lunar South Pole during Artemis missions including challenging terrain, interesting geology, and minimal communications.

The astronauts’ “day in the life” desert missions will run through October 22 and include thorough testing of JAXA’s pressurized rover. The astronauts will live and work inside the vehicle for 72 hours at a time so that engineers can determine if it’s able to safely handle the demanding lunar conditions.

“Operated like a real mission, the Desert RATS crews will carefully rove the desert, exiting the vehicle in their mock spacesuits when they come across scientifically intriguing regions to explore,” NASA said. “At NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, a Mission Control team will track crew movement and activities, help them stay on schedule, and troubleshoot for them if problems arise.”

The tests will help engineers to discover ways to design, build, and operate better equipment, as well as establish requirements for operations and procedures essential to any crewed lunar mission.

NASA’s Artemis program should get underway next month with the first launch of its next-generation Space Launch System rocket. The Artemis I mission has already suffered several delays due to technical issues, but when it finally gets underway it’ll send an uncrewed Orion spacecraft on a fly-by of the moon as part of a test flight.

If successful, Artemis II will send a crew on the same journey, while Artemis III, which could take place as early as 2025, will endeavor to put the first woman first person of color on the lunar surface. Following that, NASA and its partners will set about building a permanent moon base, which could act as a stepping stone for the first crewed mission to Mars, possibly in the late 2030s.

Editors' Recommendations

NASA aces test of robot balloon that could one day explore Venus
A prototype of an aerobot balloon that could one day explore Venus.
Engineers get NASA’s CAPSTONE lunar satellite spin back under control
Artist's illustration of CAPSTONE approaching the moon.
How the James Webb Space Telescope creates images of ‘invisible’ interstellar objects
black and white images combined to make a color image
Groundbreaking low-cost Indian Mars mission comes to an end
mars orbiter mission over roundup mangalyaan 2
Hubble spots cocoon of gas protecting galaxy for the first time
Researchers have used spectroscopic observations of ultraviolet light from quasars to detect and map the Magellanic Corona, a diffuse halo of hot, supercharged gas surrounding the Small and Large Magellanic Clouds. Shown in purple, the corona stretches more than 100,000 light-years from the main mass of stars, gas, and dust that make up the Magellanic Clouds, intermingling with the hotter and more extensive corona that surrounds the Milky Way.
NASA’s Space Launch System rocket undamaged by hurricane, will launch next month
artemis i tanking test livestream prelaunch
Hunting for evidence of the first stars that ever existed
This artist’s impression shows a field of Population III stars as they would have appeared a mere 100 million years after the Big Bang. Astronomers may have discovered the first signs of their ancient chemical remains in the clouds surrounding one of the most distant quasars ever detected.
Some weird debris just fell off the Mars helicopter Ingenuity
NASA’s Ingenuity Mars helicopter is seen here in a close-up taken by Mastcam-Z, a pair of zoomable cameras aboard the Perseverance rover. This image was taken on April 5, the 45th Martian day, or sol, of the mission.
One galaxy, two views: Webb and Hubble take on the same target
This image of the spiral galaxy IC 5332, taken by the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope with its MIRI instrument, has been scaled and cropped to match the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope’s view of the same galaxy.
This galaxy helps astronomers measure the size of the universe
The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope’s Wide Field Camera 3 imaged this lonely spiral galaxy called UGC 9391. The galaxy resides 130 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Draco near the north celestial pole. Its star-studded spiral arms stand in splendid isolation against a backdrop of distant galaxies, which are only visible as indistinct swirls or smudges thanks to their vast distances from Earth.
How to watch the Orionid meteor shower this month
Orionid meteors appear every year when Earth travels through an area of space littered with debris from Halley’s Comet.
NASA’s October skywatching tips include ‘evenings with giants’
how to photograph perseid meteor shower with the milky way
Gorgeous nightscape shared by outgoing ISS astronaut
A view from the space station at night.