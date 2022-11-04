 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Do look up to enjoy November’s space treats

Trevor Mogg
By

This month is an exciting one for skywatchers, with a total lunar eclipse, an enormous star, and a meteor shower three highlights to enjoy.

Total lunar eclipse

The total lunar eclipse — when Earth blocks all of the sun’s direct light from reaching the moon — takes place early on the morning of Tuesday, November 8, and will be visible to people in North America, the Pacific region, Australia, and East Asia.

Folks located in the Eastern time zone of the U.S. and Canada will have to crawl out of bed early to witness the celestial event, as it’ll begin just after 4 a.m ET.

The full eclipse will take place at about 5:15 a.m. ET, and after that the moon will set with the eclipse continuing.

With the West Coast of North America three hours behind, the timings mean a late night on Monday as the eclipse will begin just after 1 a.m PT before reaching the full eclipse by around 2:15 a.m. PT.

Anyone with binoculars can enjoy a bonus event in the form of a view of the giant ice planet Uranus, which will be visible a mere finger’s width away from the eclipsed moon.

A view of the night sky featuring the moon and Uranus.
NASA

Spica

Spica is a giant star that has 10 times the mass of our sun while also being 12,000 times more luminous. “Fortunately for us, it’s located 260 light-years away,” NASA says.

Despite its vast distance from Earth, you can get a view of its light by gazing skyward in the hour before sunrise on Sunday, November 20. To spot it, look toward the southeast, locate what will be a slim crescent moon, and then look just below for the bright bluish star Spica.

Leonid meteor shower

The annual Leonid meteor shower comprises dusty bits of debris left behind by comet Tempel-Tuttle as it orbits the sun.

It’s viewable throughout November, but the best time to take a look will be as it peaks after midnight on Friday, November 18.

NASA says you may be able to see as many as 20 meteors per hour streaking across the sky, but notes that the moon will be around 35% full that night so its light could interfere with your ability to see the fainter meteors.

However, it also says that Leonid meteors are often bright with the streaks lasting several seconds, so there should still be plenty of viewable action.

To give yourself the best chance of spotting the Leonids, find a dark spot well away from any light pollution.

NASA advises: “While the moon will be rising in the east with Leo around midnight local time, it’s actually better to view the sky away from the meteors’ apparent point of origin, by lying back and looking straight upward, as any meteor trails you see will appear longer and more spectacular.”

If you want help identifying everything you see in the night sky, you can try one of these excellent astronomy apps for iPhone and Android.

Editors' Recommendations

James Webb captures a stunning colliding pair of galaxies
This image from the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope depicts IC 1623, an entwined pair of interacting galaxies which lies around 270 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Cetus. The two galaxies in IC 1623 are plunging headlong into one another in a process known as a galaxy merger. Their collision has ignited a frenzied spate of star formation known as a starburst, creating new stars at a rate more than twenty times that of the Milky Way galaxy.
The Pillars of Creation look spooky in new James Webb image
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope’s mid-infrared view of the Pillars of Creation strikes a chilling tone. Thousands of stars that exist in this region disappear – and seemingly endless layers of gas and dust become the centerpiece.
Space station forced to dodge orbital debris on Monday night
The International Space Station’s solar arrays provide power for the orbiting laboratory. NASA will install a total of six new roll out solar arrays in front of the existing arrays at 1A, 2B, 3A, 3B, 4A, and 4B to augment the power. During the Aug. 24 spacewalk, NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei and astronaut Akihiko Hoshide of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency will install the modification kit on the 4A power channel, where the next new roll out solar array will be installed in 2022.
See how the night sky changes over a decade with this NASA time lapse
This mosaic is composed of images covering the entire sky, taken by the Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (WISE) as part of WISE’s 2012 All-Sky Data Release. By observing the entire sky, WISE can search for faint objects, like distant galaxies, or survey groups of cosmic objects.
Check out Webb telescope’s mind-blowing image of the Pillars of Creation
The Pillars of Creation, imaged by the James Webb Space Telescope
NASA is testing ways to crash land on Mars
nasa is testing ways to crash land on mars shield
Crashing a spacecraft into an asteroid caused it to form twin tails
Two tails of dust ejected from the Didymos-Dimorphos asteroid system are seen in new images from NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, documenting the lingering aftermath of the NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) impact.
Unusual puffy exoplanet has the density of marshmallow
A gas giant exoplanet [right] with the density of a marshmallow has been detected in orbit around a cool red dwarf star [left] by the NASA-funded NEID radial-velocity instrument on the 3.5-meter WIYN Telescope at Kitt Peak National Observatory, a Program of NSF’s NOIRLab. The planet, named TOI-3757 b, is the fluffiest gas giant planet ever discovered around this type of star.
Curiosity rover investigates salty region of Mars for clues of life
NASA's Curiosity Mars rover used its Mast Camera, or Mastcam, to capture this panorama of a hill nicknamed Bolívar and adjacent sand ridges on Aug. 23, the 3,572nd Martian day, or sol, of the mission.
See SpaceX’s chopsticks in action stacking the Starship rocket
spacex aborts starship test flight just one second from launch abort
How NASA is building an instrument to withstand the brutal conditions of Venus
An artists concept of DAVINCI+ on its way to Venus's surface.
Astronomers spot a monster black hole ‘practically in our backyard’
The cross-hairs mark the location of the newly discovered monster black hole.
Hubble captures a tempestuous pair of Herbig-Haro objects
The lives of newborn stars are tempestuous, as this image of the Herbig-Haro objects HH 1 and HH 2 from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope depicts. Both objects are in the constellation Orion and lie around 1,250 light-years from Earth. HH 1 is the luminous cloud above the bright star in the upper right of this image, and HH 2 is the cloud in the bottom left.