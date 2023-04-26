 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Previously unknown exoplanet discovered using machine learning

Georgina Torbet
By

When it comes to discovering new astronomical bodies, sometimes humans are irreplaceable thanks to their skills in pattern detection. But in other cases, computers can spot things that aren’t visible to humans — including a recent instance where an exoplanet was discovered using machine learning.

The exoplanet was discovered by University of Georgia researchers within a protoplanetary disk called HD 142666. A protoplanetary disk is a rotating disk of gas that swirls around young stars, and from which planets are formed. Planets are formed within these disks as matter clumps together until it eventually has enough gravity to pull more material in. The researchers looked at a previous set of observations of a whole set of protoplanetary disks, and used a machine learning model to search for exoplanets that might have been missed the first time around. They identified one disk where a planet was likely to be, based on the unusual way that gas moved around within the disk.

Disk Substructures at High Angular Resolution Project (DSHARP)

“We confirmed the planet using traditional techniques, but our models directed us to run those simulations and showed us exactly where the planet might be,” said lead author Jason Terry in a statement. “When we applied our models to a set of older observations, they identified a disk that wasn’t known to have a planet despite having already been analyzed. Like previous discoveries, we ran simulations of the disk and found that a planet could recreate the observation.”

Related Videos

The researchers say that this is a proof of concept showing that machine learning can be used to make new discoveries of exoplanets, even with data that has previously been analyzed. That could mean more exoplanet discoveries in the future, as well as discoveries being made faster.

“This demonstrates that our models — and machine learning in general — have the ability to quickly and accurately identify important information that people can miss. This has the potential to dramatically speed up analysis and subsequent theoretical insights,” Terry said. “It only took about an hour to analyze that entire catalog and find strong evidence for a new planet in a specific spot, so we think there will be an important place for these types of techniques as our data sets get even larger.”

The research is published in The Astrophysical Journal.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer

Georgina is the Digital Trends space writer, covering human space exploration, planetary science, and cosmology. She specializes in current and future exploration of Mars. She has previously written about science, technology, and security topics for websites like SlashGear, Engadget, and Futurism. She has a master's degree in neuroscience and a PhD in psychology.

James Webb gets most detailed look yet at an exoplanet’s atmosphere
New observations of WASP-39b with the JWST have provided a clearer picture of the exoplanet, showing the presence of sodium, potassium, water, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide and sulfur dioxide in the planet's atmosphere. This artist's illustration also displays newly detected patches of clouds scattered across the planet.

One of the big advances promised by the James Webb Space Telescope is the ability to investigate exoplanets in greater detail than ever before. Webb has already imaged its first exoplanet and made the first detection of carbon dioxide in an exoplanet atmosphere, but now astronomers have used the telescope to get the most in-depth look yet at the atmosphere of planet WASP-39 b.

Webb uses instruments called spectrometers which break light down into different wavelengths to see which ones have been absorbed by various molecules in an atmosphere. This allows researchers to see spectra of the planet's atmosphere, telling them what elements are present, which the researchers describe as a "game changer" for the study of exoplanets.

Read more
Strangely chonky exoplanet has astronomers puzzled
Artist’s conception of a gas giant exoplanet orbiting around a Sun-like star. The young exoplanet HD 114082 b revolves around its Sun-like star within 110 days at a distance of 0.5 astronomical units.

Astronomers recently discovered a hefty exoplanet orbiting a star similar to our sun. At just 15 million years old, this chunky planet is a baby by galactic standards, old, but it has researchers puzzled due to its tremendous density.

The planet, called HD 114082 b, is similar in size to Jupiter, but seems to have eight times its mass. It's common for astronomers to discover gas giants similar to or larger than Jupiter, but it's very unusual to discover a planet this dense and heavy.  “Compared to currently accepted models, HD 114082 b is about two to three times too dense for a young gas giant with only 15 million years of age,” said lead author Olga Zakhozhay in a statement.

Read more
Super-sensitive exoplanet-hunting instrument captures its first light data
James Chong, infrastructure technician at Keck Observatory, assisting with the delicate lift of the Zerodur optics bench into the observatory basement where the instrument resides.

Astronomers will soon have a new tool for hunting exoplanets, as the W. M. Keck Observatory's Keck Planet Finder (KPF) instrument recently took its first observations. KPF's "first light" observations captured data from Jupiter, demonstrating how the instrument will be able to detect planets beyond our solar system in the future.

Located at Maunakea in Hawaiʻi, the new instrument detects exoplanets using the radial velocity method. This works by observing a star and looking for a slight wobble, caused by the gravity of planets orbiting around it. This wobble changes the light coming from the star just slightly, in a way that can be used to work out the properties of the planet. The instrument measures spectra, or the wavelengths of light coming from a star, with more massive planets making bigger wobbles.

Read more