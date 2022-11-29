 Skip to main content
How to watch SpaceX launch NASA’s Lunar Flashlight mission

Trevor Mogg
By

SpaceX is about to launch NASA’s Lunar Flashlight satellite, as well as HAKUTO-R Mission 1, the first privately led Japanese mission to land on the lunar surface.

The Falcon 9 rocket carrying the payloads will lift off from the Kennedy Space Center in the early hours of Wednesday, November 30, and will be streamed online as it happens. Check below for the precise details on how to watch.

The briefcase-sized Lunar Flashlight satellite will use lasers to search for water ice in permanently shadowed craters at the moon’s South Pole, exploring places that haven’t seen sunlight in billions of years.

Related

During the three-month mission, the Lunar Flashlight will use a reflectometer with four lasers that emit near-infrared light in wavelengths easily absorbed by surface water ice, NASA said, adding: “Should the lasers hit bare rock or regolith (broken rock and dust), the light will reflect back to the spacecraft. But if the target absorbs the light, that would indicate the presence of water ice. The greater the absorption, the more ice there may be.”

It’s hoped that lunar water could one day be used for astronauts on long-stay moon missions, and even help to create rocket fuel for missions launching from the moon to planets such as Mars. Such a breakthrough would make space flights much more efficient as launching from the moon, which has much less gravitational pull than Earth, would eliminate the need for enormous rockets and large amounts of fuel.

Wednesday’s launch will also carry Japan’s HAKUTO-R lander to space for a lunar landing to deploy a number of government and private payloads.

How to watch

SpaceX is aiming to launch its Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 3:39 a.m. ET (12:39 a.m. PT/8:39 a.m. UTC) on Wednesday, November 30.

You can watch the launch and early stages of the mission via the video player embedded at the top of this page. Alternatively, head to SpaceX’s website, which will carry the same feed. The broadcast will begin about 15 minutes prior to launch.

If the launch fails to get away on time, a backup opportunity is available on Thursday, December 1, at 3:37 a.m. ET (12:37 a.m. PT/ 8:37 a.m. UTC).

For the latest updates on the mission status, check SpaceX’s Twitter account.

What to expect

SpaceX will show its workhorse Falcon 9 rocket blasting off from the Kennedy Space Center, lighting up the Florida sky as it goes. Cameras on the ground and on the rocket itself will track the early stages of the flight. First-stage separation high above Earth will be livestreamed, as will the booster’s touchdown at Landing Zone 1 a short distance from the launch site. Also expect detailed commentary on the purpose of the mission, as well as on the flight itself as the rocket heads to space.

