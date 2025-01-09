How to watch SpaceX’s seventh Starship launch

SpaceX is making final preparations for the seventh launch of the Starship, the most powerful rocket ever to fly.

“The upcoming flight test will launch a new generation ship with significant upgrades, attempt Starship’s first payload deployment test, fly multiple reentry experiments geared towards ship catch and reuse, and launch and return the Super Heavy booster,” the Elon Musk-led spaceflight company said in a post on its website.

A live stream will show not only the launch of the 120-meter-tall rocket as it emits a colossal 17 million pounds of thrust during liftoff, but also an attempt to “catch” the first-stage Super Heavy booster as it returns SpaceX’s Starbase launch site near Boca Chica, Texas. SpaceX achieved the spectacular feat at the first attempt during the fifth test flight in October, but was unable to repeat the process on its sixth test a month later.

Once the Starship has been fully tested and licensed, NASA and SpaceX want to use the megarocket for crew and cargo missions to the moon, with trips to Mars also a distinct possibility.

How to watch

SpaceX is targeting Monday, January 13, for the seventh launch test flight of the Starship megarocket from its Starbase facility.

The launch window will open at 4 p.m. local time (5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT).

A live webcast of the Starship’s seventh flight test will begin about 35 minutes before liftoff. You can watch the full coverage on SpaceX’s website or via its X account.

As is the case with all developmental testing, the schedule could change at any time due to technical issues or inclement weather conditions. We’ll update here if and when any changes are announced.