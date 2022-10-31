SpaceX is targeting Tuesday, November 1, for the launch of its Falcon Heavy rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The crewless mission will deploy two classified satellites for the U.S. Space Force.

The Falcon Heavy is the most powerful rocket in operation today, with its 27 Merlin engines capable of generating more than 5 million pounds of thrust at launch, which SpaceX says is equal to around 18 Boeing 747 aircraft.

This week’s launch will be the fourth for the Falcon Heavy. Its first space flight — a test that deployed into orbit the Tesla Roadster of SpaceX CEO Elon Musk — took place in 2018, with two commercial missions following in 2019.

The Falcon Heavy uses SpaceX’s workhorse Falcon 9 booster as the core stage and two additional Falcon 9 boosters attached to each side.

How to watch

SpaceX is currently targeting 9:40 a.m. ET (6:40 a.m. PT) on Tuesday, November 1, for the launch of the Falcon Heavy from Pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center.

The mission will be livestreamed via a video player that will be embedded at the top of this page once it becomes available. SpaceX will also offer the same stream on its YouTube channel.

What to expect

The launch will be an awesome sight as the mighty Falcon Heavy rocket climbs skyward, its 27 Merlin engines firing at full power.

As with SpaceX’s Falcon 9 launches, multiple cameras on the ground and on the vehicle will offer stunning views of the rapidly changing scenery, as well as of the rocket itself as it heads to space.

And be sure to hang around for the spectacular landings as SpaceX brings home not one but two of the three boosters (the third will come down in the ocean), with both landing upright close to the launch site.

If SpaceX makes any changes to the current launch schedule, we’ll be sure to update here.

