 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space

ISS astronaut shares astonishing shot of a storm-generated sprite

By
A sprite as seen from the space station.
Nichole Ayers/NASA

“Just. Wow.” So said NASA astronaut Nichole Ayers as she caught sight of a phenomenon known as a sprite from the International Space Station (ISS) 250 miles above Earth.

Ayers shared an image on her X account showing the fleeting phenomenon. You can see the sprite — essentially a large-scale electrical discharge — in the center of the picture as a bluish-white flash on the clouds, with a thin, red, tree-like burst of light shooting upward into the dark sky.

Just. Wow. As we went over Mexico and the U.S. this morning, I caught this sprite.

Sprites are TLEs or Transient Luminous Events, that happen above the clouds and are triggered by intense electrical activity in the thunderstorms below. We have a great view above the clouds, so… pic.twitter.com/dCqIrn3vrA

— Nichole “Vapor” Ayers (@Astro_Ayers) July 3, 2025

 “As we went over Mexico and the U.S. this morning, I caught this sprite,” the American astronaut, who arrived in orbit in March, wrote in a post on X.

Recommended Videos

As she explains, sprites are known as Transient Luminous Events (TLEs) that occur above clouds and are triggered by intense electrical activity in thunderstorms below. 

Related: 
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max (HBO), and more

Seen from the ISS, the sprite likely lasted for less than a tenth of a second, suggesting that Ayers’s image is a frame taken from a video that was monitoring the skies over Earth.

“We have a great view above the clouds, so scientists can use these types of pictures to better understand the formation, characteristics, and relationship of TLEs to thunderstorms,” Ayers wrote in her post. 

Unlike aurora, which are easily observed from the ground as well as space, it’s much harder to observe a sprite from terra firma as it requires special conditions such as clear dark skies, distant large thunderstorms, and minimal light pollution.

Visual reports of sprites were first recorded in 1886, but it wasn’t until July 4, 1989 — exactly 36 years ago — that the first images were taken, by scientists at the University of Minnesota.

For anyone wondering about their effect on aircraft, sprites actually take place way above commercial flight altitudes and therefore pose no direct danger to aircraft. While their electromagnetic pulses could theoretically affect an aircraft’s electronics, no incidents have been reported.

Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

The ISS just dodged part of a 20-year-old Chinese rocket
The International Space Station.

The International Space Station (ISS) had to raise its orbit on Wednesday to reduce the risk of being struck by a piece of space junk.

The maneuver was carried out at 6:10 p.m. ET by firing the thrusters on the docked Progress 91 spacecraft for 3 minutes and 33 seconds, NASA said in a post on its website.

Read more
How to watch NASA’s first all-female spacewalk since 2023
Astronauts during a spacewalk at the ISS on March 23.

NASA is making final preparations for its first spacewalk since January. It’ll also be the first all-female spacewalk since November 2023 and only the fifth in NASA's history.

Astronauts Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers will be participating in the so-called “extravehicular activity (EVA)” on Thursday, May 1.

Read more
NASA’s Starliner astronauts say they’d ride the spacecraft again
NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test astronauts (from top) Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams pose on June 13, 2024 for a portrait inside the vestibule between the forward port on the International Space Station’s Harmony module and Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft.

“We were always coming back, and I think people need to know that.” So said NASA astronaut Butch Wilmore as he and fellow astronaut Suni Williams took questions for the first time since returning from their longer-than-expected stay in orbit.

Wilmore and Williams flew to the International Space Station (ISS) in June 2023 in the first crewed flight of Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft. The test mission was only supposed to last eight days, but technical issues with the spacecraft prompted NASA to bring the vehicle home empty, leaving Wilmore and Williams waiting for a ride home.

Read more