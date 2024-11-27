 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Life found on Ryugu asteroid sample, but it’s not as exciting as it sounds

By
Sample material from the Ryugu asteroid.
Sample material from the Ryugu asteroid. JAXA

Scientists examining a rock sample from outer space thought they’d hit the jackpot recently when they discovered that it was teeming with life. But they soon learned that the microbes actually originated on Earth.

Getting the chance to examine extraterrestrial material has to be on the bucket list of every scientist working in the field, but as the team at Imperial College London learned, the activity is fraught with challenges.

Recommended Videos

They were researching a sample of material from the distant Ryugu asteroid gathered during Japan’s Hayabusa2 mission in 2019 before being brought to Earth in 2020.

Related

The asteroid sample was then divided up among various groups of scientists around the world, paving the way for an array of tests that might uncover evidence of microbial life on the material. Such an exciting discovery could imply that life on Earth might have originated from extraterrestrial sources, or that life can survive and spread across the solar system.

The Ryugu samples were of course treated with great care, with scientists deploying strict contamination controls such as hermetically-sealed transportation and nitrogen-purged clean rooms to limit the chance of contamination.

But despite the special measures, the researchers at Imperial College London ended up finding signs not of alien life but terrestrial life instead.

In a recent study titled Rapid colonization of a space-returned Ryugu sample by terrestrial microorganisms, the researchers noted that while initial analysis of the material showed no sign of contamination, rods and filaments of organic matter resembling known terrestrial microbes were found on the sample’s surface within a week of exposure to Earth’s atmosphere.

While the discovery won’t have provided the thrill that the researchers must have been hoping for, it’s still a vitally important one as it shows that even with careful handling, contamination of such highly prized material can still occur, indicating that even more robust safeguards need to be put in place for research work of this nature.

The team’s discovery doesn’t necessarily mean that all of the Ryugu samples in various labs around the world are also contaminated, but it does mean that any claims about the discovery of extraterrestrial life on the material will come under even greater scrutiny than might otherwise have occurred.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Measure twice, laser once. Meet the scientists prodding NASA’s first asteroid sample
Two NASA personnel carry a container holding the sample gathered from the Bennu asteroid.

A view of the outside of the OSIRIS-REx sample collector. Sample material from asteroid Bennu can be seen on the middle right of the container. Scientists have found evidence of both carbon and water in initial analysis of this material. The bulk of the sample is located inside. NASA/Erika Blumenfeld & Joseph Aebersold

NASA today revealed its first sample collected from an asteroid. The OSIRIS-REx mission traveled 1.2 billion miles to visit asteroid Bennu and scoop up a sample, and last month that sample was dropped through Earth’s atmosphere before landing in the Utah desert.

Read more
How to watch NASA reveal the Bennu asteroid sample
Two NASA personnel carry a container holding the sample gathered from the Bennu asteroid.

NASA Live: Official Stream of NASA TV

NASA is set to reveal the sample collected from the Bennu asteroid during the OSIRIS-REx mission.

Read more
NASA is seeking help to crash the space station at the end of its life
The International Space Station.

The International Space Station (ISS) is set to be decommissioned in 2031, at which point it will have spent three decades orbiting Earth.

But NASA doesn’t want to leave the 356-foot-long (109-meter) facility drifting in orbit as it would add to the growing amount of hazardous space junk already in low-Earth orbit and would risk creating even more if it collided with another object.

Read more