 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

NASA has two ideas for how to get samples back from Mars

By
This photomontage shows tubes containing samples from Mars, as collected by NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover. The agency’s Mars Sample Return Program plans to bring these samples back to study them in state-of-the-art facilities on Earth.
This photomontage shows tubes containing samples from Mars, as collected by NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover. The agency’s Mars Sample Return Program plans to bring these samples back to study them in state-of-the-art facilities on Earth. NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

NASA has big goals for Mars. It wants to collect the first-ever samples from the Martian surface and deliver them back to Earth in an ambitious mission called Mars Sample Return. But even in its development phase, the mission has run into problems. With a ballooning budget and unrealistic time frame, NASA decided last year that it needed a new approach to the mission, and now it has announced an update. It’s working on two ideas, with the best to be chosen in 2026.

“Pursuing two potential paths forward will ensure that NASA is able to bring these samples back from Mars with significant cost and schedule saving compared to the previous plan,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. “These samples have the potential to change the way we understand Mars, our universe, and – ultimately – ourselves. I’d like to thank the team at NASA and the strategic review team, led by Dr. Maria Zuber, for their work.”

Recommended Videos

Getting a sample back from Mars is exceedingly tricky. Although the Perseverance rover has already collected and sealed a bunch of samples and left them at a depot on the Martian surface, getting them back to Earth will require a difficult series of maneuvers, including some things that have never been attempted before, such as launching a rocket from the surface of another planet.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

That means that the lander for the mission will have to carry a significant amount of mass, and landing a large mass on Mars is tricky because the thin atmosphere doesn’t provide much resistance for parachutes. One approach NASA is considering for the landing portion of the mission is to use a system similar to that used for landing the Curiosity and Perseverance rovers, called a sky crane. The other option is to use a commercially developed lander, looking to companies like SpaceX and Blue Origin to develop their own ideas.

Related

In either case, the mission’s launch vehicle, called the Mars Ascent Vehicle, will have to be smaller than previously planned. It will also use a nuclear power system instead of solar panels, which should simplify its operation even in dusty conditions.

“NASA’s rovers are enduring Mars’ harsh environment to collect ground-breaking science samples,” said Nicky Fox, who leads NASA’s Science Mission Directorate. “We want to bring those back as quickly as possible to study them in state-of-the-art facilities. Mars Sample Return will allow scientists to understand the planet’s geological history and the evolution of climate on this barren planet where life may have existed in the past and shed light on the early solar system before life began here on Earth. This will also prepare us to safely send the first human explorers to Mars.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina has been the space writer at Digital Trends space writer for six years, covering human space exploration, planetary…
Boeing and NASA in no rush to bring Starliner astronauts back from space station
NASA’s Boeing Starliner Crew Flight Test astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams giving an interview on board the International Space Station on Wednesday July 10.

NASA’s Boeing Starliner Crew Flight Test astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams givie an interview on board the International Space Station on Wednesday, July 10. NASA TV

Two NASA astronauts will remain on the International Space Station (ISS) for at least several more weeks, as testing continues on the troubled Boeing Starliner that carried them to the station on its first crewed test flight. Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are safe on the station and, NASA insists, not stranded, but they will not yet be returning home due to thruster issues with their spacecraft.

Read more
This NASA astronaut has been getting creative with his camera on the ISS
The Earth and moon captured from the ISS.

NASA astronaut Matthew Dominick launched to the International Space Station (ISS) in March as commander of the SpaceX Crew-8 mission.

During his time aboard the orbital outpost, Dominick has been sharing some wonderful images of both inside and outside the ISS.

Read more
Mushroom houses: NASA wants to grow its own Mars habitats from fungi
A stool constructed out of mycelia after two weeks of growth. The next step is a baking process process that leads to a clean and functional piece of furniture.

Bricks produced using mycelium, yard waste, and wood chips as a part of the myco-architecture project. Similar materials could be used to build habitats on the Moon or Mars. NASA

When future astronauts set out for the moon or for Mars, they'll need some shelter. And while you might imagine cities on other planets being made of steel, or glass, or some high-tech carbon fiber compound, NASA has other ideas. The agency is funding research into growing their own habitats out of fungi.

Read more