 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

How to watch the launch of NASA’s JPSS-2 weather satellite this week

Georgina Torbet
By

This Thursday, November 10, NASA will launch a weather satellite called JPSS-2 into a polar Earth orbit. This environmental satellite will be accompanied by a test of a new inflatable heat shield, making this launch one well worth tuning in for.

Launch of JPSS-2 Weather Satellite & LOFTID Mars Tech Demo (Official NASA Broadcast)

We’ve got all the details on how you can watch the launch at home below.

What to expect from the JPSS-2 launch

Illustration of the Joint Polar Satellite System-2 (JPSS-2) satellite.
Illustration of the Joint Polar Satellite System-2 (JPSS-2) satellite. NOAAE

The Joint Polar Satellite System-2 (JPSS-2) mission is a cooperation between NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to put a new satellite into a polar orbit around the Earth. From there, the satellite will join other NASA and NOAA satellites to monitor weather phenomena and atmospheric readings to help with weather forecasting and the prediction of extreme weather events like hurricanes.

The satellite will be launched using a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Space Launch Complex-3 (SLC-3) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. In addition to the satellite, the rocket will also be carrying an experimental piece of NASA technology called LOFTID. LOFTID, or Low-Earth Orbit Flight Test of an Inflatable Decelerator, is an inflatable heat shield designed to keep craft safe from the heat of friction as they enter an atmosphere. It could be used in future missions to other planets like Mars or Venus, as well as being used for returning craft to Earth.

The launch of JPSS-2 had originally been scheduled for this past week on November 1, but it had to be delayed due to an issue with a battery on the launch vehicle.

“Both JPSS-2 and LOFTID remain healthy and ready for launch,” NASA wrote in an update. “A faulty battery on the Centaur upper stage of the Atlas V rocket delayed the launch. Technicians have activated a replacement and will exchange and retest the battery, clearing the way for the launch to proceed.”

How to watch the JPSS-2 launch

The launch will be livestreamed by NASA on its NASA TV channel. Coverage is set to begin early in the morning of November 10, beginning at 3:45 a.m. ET (12:45 a.m. PT). The launch itself is scheduled for 4:25 a.m. ET (1:25 a.m. PT). The coverage should also include the test of the LOFTID shield.

You can watch the livestream either by using the video embedded at the top of this page or by heading to NASA’s YouTube page for the launch.

Editors' Recommendations

NASA’s Psyche mission to metal asteroid has a new launch date
This illustration, updated as of June 2020, depicts NASA’s Psyche spacecraft.
How to watch this week’s solar eclipse in person or online
Partial eclipse of the Sun, 20 July 1982. Captured from Harefield in the UK.
How NASA is building an instrument to withstand the brutal conditions of Venus
An artists concept of DAVINCI+ on its way to Venus's surface.
NASA targets new date for maiden launch of its mega moon rocket
NASA's SLS rocket on the launchpad at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
See how the night sky changes over a decade with this NASA time lapse
This mosaic is composed of images covering the entire sky, taken by the Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (WISE) as part of WISE’s 2012 All-Sky Data Release. By observing the entire sky, WISE can search for faint objects, like distant galaxies, or survey groups of cosmic objects.
Hubble captures a tempestuous pair of Herbig-Haro objects
The lives of newborn stars are tempestuous, as this image of the Herbig-Haro objects HH 1 and HH 2 from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope depicts. Both objects are in the constellation Orion and lie around 1,250 light-years from Earth. HH 1 is the luminous cloud above the bright star in the upper right of this image, and HH 2 is the cloud in the bottom left.
Space station forced to dodge orbital debris on Monday night
The International Space Station’s solar arrays provide power for the orbiting laboratory. NASA will install a total of six new roll out solar arrays in front of the existing arrays at 1A, 2B, 3A, 3B, 4A, and 4B to augment the power. During the Aug. 24 spacewalk, NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei and astronaut Akihiko Hoshide of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency will install the modification kit on the 4A power channel, where the next new roll out solar array will be installed in 2022.
SpaceX unveils Starlink internet service for moving vehicles
A Starlink dish on a moving vehicle.
SpaceX to launch world’s most powerful operational rocket
Elon Musk shares stunning image of Starlink rocket launch
A Falcon 9 rocket on its way to orbit.
The Pillars of Creation look spooky in new James Webb image
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope’s mid-infrared view of the Pillars of Creation strikes a chilling tone. Thousands of stars that exist in this region disappear – and seemingly endless layers of gas and dust become the centerpiece.
Perseverance rover to drop off samples for return to Earth
This annotated image from NASA’s Perseverance shows the location of the first sample depot – where the Mars rover will deposit a group of sample tubes for possible future return to Earth – in an area of Jezero Crater called Three Forks. The image was taken Aug. 29, 2022.
Enormous meteor strike blows 500 foot-wide crater into Martian surface
Illustration of an impact causing surface waves to spread across Mars.