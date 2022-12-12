 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

NASA shares new footage in Artemis I mission highlights reel

Trevor Mogg
By
Artemis I Mission Highlights

NASA has released a video (above) featuring highlights from its successful Artemis I mission, which ended on Sunday with the homecoming of the Orion spacecraft.

The video tells the story of the historic mission, which used NASA’s next-generation Space Launch System (SLS) rocket to propel the uncrewed Orion on a journey around the moon before returning to Earth.

During the voyage, Orion used its onboard cameras to beam back amazing imagery of the moon and Earth, some of which appears in NASA’s highlights video.

Related

Artemis I was a test mission as part of preparations for the crewed Artemis II flight that will take the same path, possibly in 2024, and a crewed lunar landing, expected to take place in 2025 or 2026.

“From launch to splashdown, NASA’s Orion spacecraft completed its first deep-space mission with a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean, west of Baja California, at 9:40 a.m. PT (12:40 p.m. ET) Sunday,” NASA said in a message accompanying the video.

During its 25-day mission, the Orion capsule traveled more than 1.4 million miles, entering a distant orbit around the moon involving two flybys that took the vehicle to within just 80 miles of the lunar surface.

NASA’s spacecraft also set a new record for the furthest distance traveled from Earth by a human-rated spacecraft, and remained in space longer than any astronaut-ready capsule without docking to an orbital outpost such as the International Space Station (ISS).

The mission ended in dramatic fashion on Sunday when the Orion spacecraft endured temperatures of around 5,000 degrees Fahrenheit as it entered Earth’s atmosphere at a speed of almost 25,000 mph before slowing to about 20 mph for a parachute-assisted splashdown.

“The splashdown of the Orion spacecraft, which occurred 50 years to the day of the Apollo 17 moon landing, is the crowning achievement of Artemis I,” NASA chief Bill Nelson said on Sunday following Orion’s homecoming. “From the launch of the world’s most powerful rocket to the exceptional journey around the moon and back to Earth, this flight test is a major step forward in the Artemis Generation of lunar exploration.”

Looking further ahead, NASA is planning to build the first permanent base on the lunar surface, where astronauts will be able to live and work in a similar way to how they do today on the ISS. The moon could even act as a launch point for the first crewed missions to Mars, which could take place in the 2030s.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
NASA releases stunning hi-res moon images from Orion flyby
NASA's Orion spacecraft as it flies by the moon.
NASA’s Mars helicopter has just set a new flight record
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter.
New radio telescope seeks to discover if we are alone in the universe
How the SKA facility is expected to look when it's finished.
Orion has close encounter with moon before heading home
NASA's Orion spacecraft passing close to the moon.
NASA’s moon spacecraft sets new distance record
Earth and the moon seen from NASA's Orion spacecraft.
This is the stunning view humans will soon get to experience
The moon and Earth as seen from the Orion spacecraft in November 2022.
Watch NASA’s cinematic video of the Artemis I moon mission
The moon and Earth as seen from the Orion spacecraft in November 2022.
NASA’s skywatching highlights for December include a lunar occultation
Mars slipping behind the moon.
NASA’s Orion spacecraft readies itself for long journey home
NASA's Orion spacecraft and Earth.
Two spacewalkers are installing a new solar array on the ISS today
Astronaut Josh Cassada is pictured during a spacewalk on Nov. 15, 2022, to ready the space station for future rollout solar array installation work.
James Webb and Keck Observatory see clouds on Saturn’s moon Titan
Near-infrared Images of Saturn’s moon Titan, as seen by JWST on November 4, 2022 (left), followed by Keck Observatory’s NIRC2 instrument paired with adaptive optics on November 6, 2022 (middle) and November 7, 2022 (right).
How to watch Orion’s return flyby of the moon on Monday
NASA’s uncrewed Orion spacecraft reached a maximum distance of nearly 270,000 miles from Earth during the Artemis I flight test before beginning its journey back toward Earth. Orion captured imagery of the Earth and Moon together from its distant lunar orbit, including this image on Nov. 28, 2022, taken from camera on one of the spacecraft’s solar array wings.
Hubble captures an open star cluster in a nearby satellite galaxy
Against a backdrop littered with tiny pinpricks of light glint a few, brighter stars. This whole collection is NGC 1858, an open star cluster in the northwest region of the Large Magellanic Cloud, a satellite galaxy of our Milky Way that boasts an abundance of star-forming regions. NGC 1858 is estimated to be around 10 million years old.clock