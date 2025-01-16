 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Two NASA astronauts are currently outside the ISS, repairing an X-ray telescope

By
NASA astronauts Nick Hague and Suni Williams work on the exterior of the ISS on January 16, 2025.
NASA astronauts Nick Hague and Suni Williams work on the exterior of the ISS on January 16, 2025. NASA TV

Two NASA astronauts are currently performing a spacewalk, having headed outside of the International Space Station (ISS) at 8:01 a.m. ET this morning, Thursday, January 16. They are on a job expected to last for around six and a half hours, working to repair an X-ray telescope fitted to the exterior of the station called NICER (Neutron star Interior Composition Explorer).

The astronauts are Nick Hague and Suni Williams, and they are performing NASA’s first spacewalk in more than six months, following a suspension of spacewalk activities after a leak problem with a spacesuit in June 2024. With no problems with the suits thus far, Hague and Williams have been performing work to install special patches to the telescope. These patches will prevent too much light from entering the telescope and disrupting its readings, and they will cover over areas of the existing light filter which has been damaged.

NASA astronauts Nick Hague and Suni Williams, both NASA astronauts, are pictured evaluating their spacesuits in a pressurized configuration in the Quest airlock.
NASA astronauts Nick Hague and Suni Williams, both NASA astronauts, are pictured evaluating their spacesuits in a pressurized configuration in the Quest airlock. NASA

On social media, representatives for NASA thanked the pair for their work in repairing the telescope, which is used to investigate very dense objects called neutron stars by observing X-rays, and which has previously produced a stunning map of the sky showing X-ray sources as seen from the ISS.

Recommended Videos

With some checking and calibration work to perform, NICER should be back to taking science observations soon.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

The patches for our NICER telescope have been installed thanks to @NASA_Astronauts Nick Hague!

The next steps for the NICER team include unstowing the telescope and restarting daytime observations to examine the data with the patches installed. Stay tuned for updates. pic.twitter.com/JhFgskAmlj

&mdash; NASA Universe (@NASAUniverse) January 16, 2025

While on their spacewalk, Hague and Williams will be performing some other jobs too, including removing and then replacing a station part called a rate gyro assembly. These helps to keep the station in the right orientation as it orbits the Earth at 250 miles above the planet’s surface. They will also be doing other maintenance, like replacing a reflector device on one of the station’s docking adapters. These reflectors are used for navigation, helping to indicate the position of the docking area. Finally, they will also check over an area that will have maintenance work performed on it in future.

This future spacewalk will tackle maintenance on the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer, an “unfixable” dark matter instrument from 2011 which astronauts succeeded in fixing in 2023. The instrument was designed to last only for three year and was not intended to be maintained by astronauts, but given its scientific value, NASA was able to fabricate new tools to open it up and upgrade its cooling system, allowing it to continue operating.

You can watch along with the spacewalk here:

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina has been the space writer at Digital Trends space writer for six years, covering human space exploration, planetary…
This is the coolest video you’ll see of a SpaceX Dragon capsule heading home
The SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft is pictured approaching the space station above the Indian Ocean on March 16, 2023.

International Space Station (ISS) astronaut Don Pettit has shared an unusual video (below) showing the latest departure of a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft.

In reality, it takes a considerable period of time for a spacecraft to edge away from the ISS at the end of a stay, and the real-time footage is often only of interest to hardcore space fans or lovers of slow TV.

Read more
NASA telescopes capture a cosmic wreath for the holidays
This image depicts star cluster NGC 602 in vibrant and festive colors. The cluster includes a giant dust cloud ring, shown in greens, yellows, blues, and oranges. The green hues and feathery edges of the ring cloud create the appearance of a wreath made of evergreen boughs. Hints of red representing X-rays provide shading, highlighting layers within the wreath-like ring cloud.

NASA is ringing in the holiday season with the release of a new image, showing a cosmic wreath. The image, using data taken by several space telescopes, shows a star cluster called NGC 602, located in a nearby satellite galaxy of the Milky Way called the Small Magellanic Cloud.

The image combines data from the Chandra X-ray Observatory, which looks in the X-ray portion of the electromagnetic spectrum, and the James Webb Space Telescope, which looks in the infrared. The red points of glowing light are bright, massive, young stars that are giving off large amounts of radiation and were detected by Chandra, while Webb provided the background colors of orange, yellow, green, and blue that indicate the presence of the warm dust that forms the wreath shape.

Read more
NASA astronaut Don Pettit talks photography from the space station
NASA astronaut Don Pettit discussing his photography from aboard the ISS.

NASA ASTRONAUT DISCUSSES PHOTOGRAPHY IN SPACE WITH NASASPACEFLIGHT.COM

NASA astronaut Don Pettit arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) in September on his fourth orbital mission in 22 years. Besides working on various science projects on the space-based facility, Pettit is also known for his keen interest in photography, and he regularly shares his impressive efforts -- including rivers, clouds, star trails, and high-speed spacecraft -- on X and Instagram.

Read more